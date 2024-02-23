CRAIG WILLIAMS CHALLENGES DAVE SUNDAY TO A SERIES OF 10 DEBATES AROUND PA

News provided by

Craig Williams for PA

23 Feb, 2024, 16:49 ET

Craig Williams: Not Afraid to Attend the Attorney General's Forum in Philadelphia, While Opponent Dave Sunday is MIA

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Williams, former Federal Prosecutor, Marine Combat Veteran, and State Representative, emerged as a formidable advocate for justice and safety at the Philadelphia Criminal Inn of Court's Attorney General Forum last evening. As the most qualified Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Attorney General, Williams directly engaged with four Democrat challengers, underscoring his unwavering dedication and principled approach to tackling the state's urgent crime issues.

The discussion revolved around the Gun Violence Task Force, which Rep. Williams re-designed in 2022 legislation to focus on felony gun prosecution in Philadelphia. During the discussion on Act 40, which authorizes the Attorney General to appoint a special prosecutor for crimes on SEPTA property, all of which is state-owned, Craig Williams captivated the audience with a thorough and methodically reasoned explanation. His deep understanding of the subject matter and his ability to articulate complex ideas with clarity resonated strongly, even in a room predominantly filled with Democrats.

Dave Sunday, the soft-on-crime District Attorney of York County, who was endorsed by lobbyists and political power brokers, showed signs of significant weakness by failing to attend the forum. His absence in a critical discussion on violence and safety across Pennsylvania is telling of his reluctance to face hard questions directly. It was the same "hiding" strategy deployed in the endorsement process, which party bosses invoked virtually with no debates. In contrast, Craig Williams, undeterred by being a more qualified underdog, stepped into the forum ready to advocate for the tough, necessary measures to make Pennsylvania safe. Williams started the forum by ribbing about the absence of his opponent. "The Republican party has done such a great job recently of losing statewide elections that they decided to go with a county district attorney who oversees a city with a murder rate worse than – wait for it – Philadelphia," after which the audience laughed.

With that, Williams issued a debate challenge to Sunday, who so far has been able to avoid being on stage with Williams. "It's time for Pennsylvania to compare us directly. His tenure as District Attorney, influenced by his previous alignment with the Democratic Party until seeking political advancement in a Republican-leaning county, speaks volumes about his motivations and actions. He has a record of emptying jails, letting death-row inmates out of prison, and prosecuting victims who do not agree with him. He can't hide any longer", concluded Williams.

To learn more about Craig, please visit: CraigWilliamsForPA.com

SOURCE Craig Williams for PA

Also from this source

Craig Williams Remarkably Exceeds Signature Requirement for Pennsylvania Attorney General Ballot Access

Craig Williams Remarkably Exceeds Signature Requirement for Pennsylvania Attorney General Ballot Access

In a striking demonstration of community support and confidence, Craig Williams, esteemed Republican State Representative and candidate for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Domestic Policy

Image1

Congressional & Presidential Campaigns

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.