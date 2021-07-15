Craigslist Report 2021: Financials, Recruitment, Traffic, Competition

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Craigslist Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenues continue to fall at Craigslist. We explore the reasons behind this drop and review the competition taking the biggest slices out of their once billion-dollar pie.

How revenue at Craigslist has changed each year since 2003

Year to year trends by top Craigslist markets

A breakdown of 2020 Craigslist revenue by category

If Craigslist is losing, who is winning?

Plus, bonus report with coverage of Auto1, Oakley Capital and much more!

Key Topics Covered:

The Financials: FY20 revenue falls 26% -- 2nd year of drops

FY20 revenue falls 26% -- 2nd year of drops Recruitment: Job ads have seen a particularly strong decline

Job ads have seen a particularly strong decline Traffic: Craigslist.org traffic has stabilized after years of falls

Craigslist.org traffic has stabilized after years of falls Competition: If Craigslist is losing, who's winning?

Companies Mentioned

Auto1

Oakley Capital

