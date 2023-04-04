Crain Caton & James Adds Family Law Practice Section Led by Renowned Attorney Sherri Evans

HOUSTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain Caton & James, a leading law firm in Texas, is pleased to announce the addition of Sherri Evans and Jennifer Varadi to its new family law practice section. The family law section will be led by Ms. Evans. Sherri is a highly skilled and experienced family law attorney who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm. Her focus areas include: Divorce Child Custody & Visitation, High Net Worth Property Division, Marital Property Agreements, Enforcement & Modification and Appeals.

Sherri is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Family Law and has been recognized by: Texas Super Lawyers since 2008, Texas Super Lawyers Top 50 Women since 2014, and Super Lawyers Houston Top 100 since 2014. She was also named on the Best Lawyers list for family law since 2012 and appeared on the Legal Leaders: Top Rated Lawyers list since 2019. Sherri received her law degree from Tulane Law School in 1992 and her B.B.A. in Finance from University of Texas in 1983.

Jennifer Varadi focuses her legal practice on family matters, including but not limited to, child custody and child support matters. Additionally, she has valuable experience in complex property division and preparing premarital agreements. Jennifer is a certified mediator and an accomplished litigator as well.

"We are pleased to have Sherri lead the new family law section. She encompasses a "clients first" work ethic, which aligns well with our values as a Firm," said Peter G. Nemeth, President of the Firm. "Her experience and expertise in family law make her a valuable addition to our team, and we look forward to working with her to serve our clients."

"I am excited to join Crain Caton & James to expand the services that it offers to its valued clients. We have been working together for years, so combining efforts was an easy decision and gives me the opportunity to provide the depth and experience that my clients require," said Ms. Evans. "I look forward to working with the talented attorneys at the firm to provide the highest quality legal representation to our clients."

Crain Caton & James is a full-service law firm that has been serving clients in Texas for over 110 years. The addition of Ms. Evans and its new family law practice section further strengthens the firm's commitment to providing comprehensive legal services to individuals and families in Texas.

About Crain Caton & James

Crain Caton & James, P.C. provides first-class legal services with integrity and exceptional value to its clients in Houston, Texas, and around the world. The Firm's over 110-year history in downtown Houston gives it strong ties to Houston and a deep commitment to giving back to the community whenever possible. Founded in 1912, the Firm has a wide range of practice areas, including Banking, Corporate, Real Estate, Probate and Estate Planning, Environmental, Employment, Intellectual Property, Fiduciary Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Family, Appeals and more.

