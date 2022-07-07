Crain Communications launches Crain Currency, a new brand focused on building and maintaining generational wealth

Crain Communications is proud to announce the launch of a new brand, Crain Currency. Tweet this

"We're curating the audience as carefully as the content," said KC Crain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crain Communications. "The newsletter is complimentary as we build, and we'll ask audience members for their input as we create the larger website and community platform."

It's estimated that as many as 10,000 single- and multi-family offices exist in the United States, with even more in Europe and Asia. In addition to managing assets, they may provide support for family members on such matters as tax planning, philanthropy counsel and household management. Some family offices are well into multiple generations. Newer offices have formed when a family-owned enterprise was sold, creating a large financial event. As more family-owned enterprises are sold, the number of offices is expected to grow.

Marcus Baram, formerly a senior editor at Fast Company, is contributing editor. Mary Kramer, a longtime Crain publisher, will serve as founding director of the project. Grand Valley State University in West Michigan will join the initiative to perform confidential benchmark research through its Family Owned Business Institute and provide insights on family philanthropy through its Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy.

"Our award-winning city brands – Crain's Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and New York – and Automotive News already reach many family-owned businesses," Crain said. "And Pensions & Investments reaches large institutional investors and asset managers. We think Crain Currency complements that coverage and provides a new trusted resource for families managing wealth."

