Crain's 2020 Notable Leaders in HR Recognizes Hunt Club's Co-Founder & CEO Nick Cromydas

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Cromydas, Co-Founder & CEO of Hunt Club, has been selected as one of Chicago's business leaders named to Crain's 2020 Notable Leaders in HR list, presented by Crain's Chicago Business. Crain's selected Cromydas, who leads the day-to-day operations and strategic responsibilities for Hunt Club, along with other Chicago executives who have made a significant difference in the HR industry by driving innovative solutions in recruiting.

Cromydas has spent the last five years running Hunt Club, a new category of referral-based recruiting firm helping companies leverage the power of relationships and connections to achieve a better hiring experience. Cromydas is primarily focused on the development of the company's leadership team, business development, and the overall strategy and vision.

"Nick is a true entrepreneur and an exceptional leader. Nick's passion for disrupting the recruitment space by leveraging a better way to engage and find the best talent for your organization is game-changing," said Jeff Maters, Managing Director at Network Ventures. "Hunt Club has only scraped the surface of what they can do in this space and I am beyond confident in Nick leading this organization and driving tremendous results."

Crain's 2020 Notable Leaders in HR represents an impressive cross-section of the Chicago-area business community featuring top executives tasked with recruiting talent during a buoyant economy and keeping the workforce engaged and happy.

The complete list is published in the February 3rd edition of Crain's Chicago Business and can be found online at ChicagoBusiness.com.

About Hunt Club

Hunt Club is a new category of search firm helping companies leverage the power of relationships and referrals to achieve a better hiring experience. Hunt Club's proprietary technology transforms thousands of subject matter experts into the world's most powerful talent network and through our network of over 10,000 experts and 5M+ candidates, Hunt Club has helped over 500 companies find and engage the very best talent. For more information, please visit https://www.huntclub.com/

About Crain's Chicago Business:

For more than 40 years, Crain's Chicago Business has been the award-winning news source for Chicago's business leaders, telling the story of the Chicago economy, while serving as a voice and advocate for the city's business community.

Media Contact

Lori McInerney

Vice President of Marketing

949.689.7969

lori@huntclub.com

SOURCE Hunt Club

Related Links

https://huntclub.com/

