Crain's Chicago Names Clune Construction Seventh Best Place To Work In Chicago

CHICAGO, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clune Construction Company (Clune) is excited to announce it has been named the seventh best place to work in Chicago, out of a list of companies selected as the top 100 employers, by Crain's Chicago Business' 2019 "Best Places to Work" rankings. They were also recognized as the second best place to work in the Large Company category. The annual survey and recognition program identifies and honors Chicago companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.

Since 1997, Clune Construction has been providing best-in-class construction management services for some of the most respected companies in the world, while maintaining its dedication to providing a positive and rewarding workplace for its employees.

"At Clune, treating our employee owners like family is a natural part of our culture," said Dave Hall, Clune's Executive Managing Director and President of the Midwest Region. "We attribute our success to creating a work environment that is both supportive and empowering, while maintaining our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients."

The Crain's 2019 Best Places to Work rankings are determined by a survey of both employers and employees to gather data about workplace policies, practices and demographics, and to assess the experiences and attitudes of employees with respect to their workplace.

About Clune Construction Company

Clune Construction is a national general contractor with offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Today, they employ more than 500 employees and manage $1 billion in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune Construction believes the hallmark of their success is grounded in their dedication to consistently delivering their clients' projects on time and under budget, with honesty, integrity, and a great deal of emphasis on client satisfaction. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

