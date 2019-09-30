Crain's Content Studio And Cigna Announce Illinois' Healthiest Employers For 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain's Content Studio, a division of Crain's Chicago Business, and Cigna (NYSE: CI) announce the winners of the 2019 Illinois' Healthiest Employers Awards, recognizing companies that make workplace wellness a priority. The 8th annual awards were presented at a ceremony Friday. Sep. 27 at the Fifth Third Arena by Chicago Blackhawks legend Brian Campbell.

This is the fourth year of Cigna's sponsorship of the Illinois' Healthiest Employers Awards, a corporate wellness program that encourages healthier lifestyles through biometric, fitness, nutrition and other health-related educational advice that emphasize preventing illness and prolonging life. Over 8,000 employers of all sizes in 45 cities participate in the program nationwide.

This year's Illinois winners include:

"There's so much to learn about workplace wellness innovation from this year's winners—and from Cigna—that we'll be presenting their wisdom in a special sponsored section on Illinois' Healthiest Employers in the October 21 edition of Crain's Chicago Business and at ChicagoBusiness.com ," said Frank Sennett, Director of Custom Media for Crain's Chicago Business. The special section, sponsored by Cigna, will be produced by Crain's Content Studio, the marketing storytelling arm of CCB.

"The companies we celebrate today share Cigna's commitment to improving employee health, wellbeing and peace of mind," said Brian Marsella, Cigna Midwest Market President. "We're proud to partner with Crain's to recognize the positive impact workplace wellness programs have on vitality, productivity and healthcare costs for Illinois workers and their employers."

The award is powered and scored by Springbuk, a health intelligence software company, which administers an online application process to evaluate companies' performance in six key areas of corporate health and wellness: culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics. Applicants are categorized by number of employees so that organizations compete against like-sized organizations.

About Healthiest Employers

Healthiest Employers is a corporate wellness awards program that recognizes organizations that proactively shape the health of their employees. Since 2009, more than 8,000 employers have participated across 45 cities in the nationally recognized Healthiest Employers Award Program, representing insights and best practices of more than 60,000,000 employee lives.

