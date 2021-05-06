Crain's Names Network Distribution to Top Privately Held Companies List

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Distribution® a leading global distribution solution, is again featured in the annual top private companies list as compiled by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was ranked 33 out of 366 companies in terms of revenue and joins well-known brands as State Farm, Aldi and Turtle Wax.

"We're proud to be part of Chicago's economic engine," says Alan Tomblin, President and CEO at Network. "Our associates in the Chicago area, and our Member Distributors around the globe, are committed to enabling our customers to be their best. We're especially thankful for our team's adaptable, collaborative approach which helped drive the organization's double digit growth through the tough business environment of 2020."

Crain's ranked Chicago's largest privately-held companies by 2020 revenue. On this list are companies headquartered in the Chicago area including: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry and Will counties. The company rankings based on industry analysis and benchmarks, news reports and a variety of other sources.

About Network Services Company

Network Services Company, with worldwide revenue of $21 billion, is a leading B2B distributor. The company is designed to deliver supply management solutions to customers in a core set of business segments. From janitorial supplies to foodservice disposables, and industrial packaging Network provides innovative product solutions supported by the power of local expertise. With more than 900 distribution centers in more than 52 countries, Network improves lives and creates value by enabling local, regional, and global businesses to be their best. For more information visit networkdistribution.com

Contact Monica Saviano 224.361.2270

[email protected]

