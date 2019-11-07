Crain's New York Business Fast 50 List 2019 Honors Schweiger Dermatology Group

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"), the largest dermatology provider in the Northeast, announced they were named to the Crain's New York Business 2019 Fast 50 list. To be considered for the Fast 50, companies had to be at least four years old, generate at least $10 million in 2018 revenue and be headquartered in the New York metropolitan area. The honorees are ranked by their three-year revenue growth, in this case the percentage change between 2015 and 2018 gross income.

Schweiger Dermatology Group, which was ranked #45, joins the Crain's Fast 50 list with other rapid growth companies, including Peloton, Bombas and Seat Geek. "We're very honored to be on the Crain's Fast 50 list for the third year in a row," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Our steady growth is attributed to our vision of offering excellent dermatology care to regions all over the Northeast."

About Crain's New York Business

Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here, and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 60 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017, 2018 and 2019. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

