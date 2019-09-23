Crain's Notable Women in Education Leadership Recognizes Jeannine Kunz

Kunz joined SME in 2000 and became vice president of Tooling U-SME in 2004. Under her leadership, the learning and development organization has become a nationally recognized authority on workforce development and training for educators and thousands of manufacturing companies. She oversees the strategic development and direction of learning solutions deployed in manufacturing education programs — from high schools to universities across the U.S. — to align with the needs of today's advanced manufacturing industry.

"Jeannine is an exceptional leader and true champion for the education and professional development of the nation's manufacturing workforce," said Sandra L. Bouckley, FSME, P.Eng., executive director and CEO, SME. "Because of her thoughtful and careful guidance, educational institutions and manufacturing stakeholders across the country look to Jeannine and her team to help them create industry-relevant learning and development programs that strengthen the knowledge and skills of current and future talent."

The Education Leadership program is part of the Crain's Notable Women in Michigan series. All the women showcased in these special reports are nominated by their peers and selected by Crain's for their career achievements and activities outside of work, such as mentoring.

The education nod is the second recognition Kunz has received from "Crain's Detroit Business." In 2018, she was named to the publication's list of Notable Women in Manufacturing in Michigan.

The September 23 edition of "Crain's Detroit Business" features all the Notable Women in Education Leadership. To see the full list of honorees, click here.

