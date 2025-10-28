Craize® Corn Snacks Everything Flavor Announced as sofi™ Award Finalist by the Specialty Food Association

BAYONNE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craize® Corn SnacksEverything Flavor has been named a Finalist for the Specialty Food Association's 2026 sofi™ Awards, a distinguished honor recognizing the best specialty food products of the year.

Craize®is a new kind of cracker—crispy, craveable, and inspired by a unique fire-grilled process. Unlike oily baked, fried, or puffed products, Craize® Snacks' slow, open-fire griddling locks in a snappy, crunchy texture while deepening each crisp's flavor using clean, wholesome ingredients. The result is a modern, versatile cracker that's equally suited for dipping, topping, or snacking straight from the bag.

The annual sofi™ Awards have celebrated excellence and innovation in specialty food since 1972. This year's winners will be announced live at the Specialty Food Association's newest trade show, Winter FancyFaire, taking place January 11–13, 2026, in San Diego, California.

"Being recognized as a sofi Finalist is a huge honor for us," said Michele Abo, General Manager of Kayco Beyond, parent company of Craize®. "Craize is more than just a cracker—it's a modern, healthy snack that delivers incredible taste and versatility. We are thrilled to see Craize recognized as a sofi Finalist. We hope this accolade will help us introduce consumers to this outstanding product that's vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and allergen-friendly, yet never compromises on flavor or crunch."

Craize® Corn Snacks Everything Flavor stood out among more than 1,200 entries, judged by a panel of specialty food buyers in a blind tasting. Products were evaluated based on flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation.

"There are thousands of food and beverage products on store shelves, and yet amidst the multitude of options, these finalists have risen above their peers to receive top scores from our expert judging panel of buyers," said Bill Lynch, President of the Specialty Food Association. "Congratulations to Craize Snacks and all the 2026 sofi™ Award Finalists!"

In a crowded snack market, Craize®stands out with its clean-label promise and crave-worthy crunch.

Key highlights include:

Chip-cracker hybrid – The satisfying crunch of a chip meets the versatile, toppable nature of a cracker. Fire-griddled, never fried – Craize's proprietary slow-griddling process locks in flavor and crispness without added oils. Versatile enjoyment – Perfect for dips, toppings, or enjoying on their own. Real ingredients baked in – Fruits, veggies, and spices are mixed into the dough, not sprinkled on top. Wholesome & allergen-friendly – Vegan, non-GMO, Kosher, gluten-free, seed oil–free, and made in an allergen-friendly facility.

Craize® five signature flavors offer both sweet and savory options:

Everything – Sesame and poppy seeds blended with garlic and onion for a savory, bagel-inspired bite.

– Sesame and poppy seeds blended with garlic and onion for a savory, bagel-inspired bite. Sweet Corn – Lightly sweetened with dark brown sugar, pairs perfectly with jams, nut butters, or guacamole.

– Lightly sweetened with dark brown sugar, pairs perfectly with jams, nut butters, or guacamole. Guava – Fruity and refreshing with authentic guava puree.

– Fruity and refreshing with authentic guava puree. Coconut – Infused with dried coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon for a tropical twist.

– Infused with dried coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon for a tropical twist. Jalapeño Lime – Zesty with a kick of heat, balanced by cilantro and lime.

The sofi™ Awards are considered the top honor in the $219-billion specialty food industry. Past winners have included some of today's most recognizable and successful brands, such as Ben & Jerry's, Kettle Chips, Fage Yogurt, Stonewall Kitchen, and Vermont Creamery.

For more information on Craize® Snacks and Craize® Corn Snacks Everything Flavor, visit www.gocraize.com or follow @GoCraize on Instagram and Facebook.

Craize® is part of the Kayco Beyond lineup, with expansion plans underway. Kayco Beyond offers a diverse range of unique, natural, and specialty items to over 14,000 retailers nationwide. The Beyond business unit is a division of Kayco, one of the largest makers and distributors of kosher and specialty foods in the United States.

About Kayco Beyond

Kayco is a leading manufacturer and supplier of kosher foods. Its Kayco Beyond Division sources and distributes new products beyond kosher to meet the demands of consumers seeking healthful, convenient, and lifestyle-conscious options. Headquartered in Bayonne, NJ, its brands include Craize®, Mighty Sesame Co.®, Wonder Juice™, Dorot Gardens®, and Absolutely! Gluten Free®, among others. Visit www.KAYCO.com for more information.

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions the success of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers through events, programs, and year-round resources.

SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire, and the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972.

SFA also produces the Specialty Food SmartBrief, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, and show reports. Learn more at SpecialtyFood.com and follow SFA on LinkedIn,Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

