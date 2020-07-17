Cramer-Krasselt Wins Best of Show at PRSA Chicago's Skyline Awards

CHICAGO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cramer-Krasselt (C-K), a leading independent integrated marketing and communications agency, was honored with 10 awards, including the top award, from The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Chicago chapter, following its annual gala Thursday, July 16, 2020. The PRSA Chicago Skyline Awards are the city's premier honor for public relations and communications, celebrating creativity and innovation in public relations that leads to meaningful business impact and results.

"It's an honor to be recognized by our PRSA Chicago peers for the rigor we put behind each of our campaigns," said Karen Seamen, president and COO of C-K. "Our agency strives to create work that drives significant business results for our clients. Winning the "Best of Skyline" award is a true testament to our approach to teamwork. When we see our clients succeed and get recognized, we not only feel honored, but we feel incredibly humbled."

The PRSA Chicago Skyline Awards recognize the public relations tactics that lead to outstanding success for a client. The PRSA Chicago committee reviewed 99 entries and selected the top campaigns as winners.

C-K was honored with the highest PRSA Chicago award, the "Best of Skyline," for Cotton Council International's global communications campaign, "COTTON USA Expert Outlooks." Additionally, T. Marzetti was recognized as a finalist for the "Best of Skyline" award for the "#DipResponsibly on Game Day" campaign.

The agency was also awarded PRSA Chicago Skyline awards for the following campaigns:

Best Use of Analytics – T. Marzetti – #DipResponsibly on Game Day

Best Use of Product Development – T. Marzetti – #DipResponsibly on Game Day

Best Brand Content – Porsche - Macan Augmented Reality

Best Use of Digital Marketing – Tropicana – Tropicana Vitamin C Meter on Snapchat

Four Awards of Excellence were also received:

Best Brand Content – T. Marzetti – #DipResponsibly on Game Day

Public Affairs/Government/Associations/Nonprofits – Alzheimer's Association – United Campaign

Best Influencer Marketing – Cotton Council International – COTTON USA Expert Outlooks

Expert Outlooks Best in Technology Business – Porsche – Macan Augmented Reality

Using their proprietary, integrated approach, C-K has earned 31 awards/honors across the PR, social media and advertising realms in 2020 thus far, including two Shorty Awards and six PRSA Bronze Anvil Awards and the Grand Prix in The Drum Digital Advertising Awards U.S.

About Cramer-Krasselt

C-K is one of the largest independent integrated agencies in the country with over $700 million in billings and nearly $400 million in media asset management. With a mission to Make Friends, Not Ads® for its clients, C-K has built a reputation for not merely changing perception but changing behavior that leads to purchasing action for its clients' brands.

Major brands include Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point and additional properties), Cintas, Corona Extra, Edward Jones, Marzetti Salad Dressing (plus 15 brands), Pacifico Beer, Porsche, Spirit Airlines and Tropicana.

