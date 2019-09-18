Cran-Ber-Rita Is Back

Pumpkin spice and apple cider are great and everything, but those flavors can't party quite like Cran-Ber-Rita. Indulge with a can of cran and witness your basic fall plans become anything but boring. Apple picking, visits to the pumpkin patch, even turkey dinner can be paired with limited edition Cran-Ber-Rita for a cornucopia of flavor. Go grab some cran and #NeverApologize for adding flair to your Thanksgiving table.

"It's time that Cran-Ber-Rita has a proper comeback under our new RITAS brand," said Chelsea Phillips, Vice President of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "We know our fans have been waiting for this moment and there's no better way to be unapologetically you this season than with a can of cran!"

Packed with a sweet and tart flavor, the 8 FL OZ. can has an ABV of 8% and is also available in the12oz bottle variety pack and 25oz cans. Cran-Ber-Rita is available in select retailers nationwide for a limited-time only. You'll want to grab one quick before they're gone.

ABOUT RITAS

As part of the continued innovation from world-class brewmasters from the legacy of America's most-popular beers, Anheuser-Busch launched RITAS, originally marketed as Bud Light Lime Lime-A-Rita, in 2012. RITAS is the first brand in the Anheuser-Busch InBev portfolio to champion women and in 2019 launched their #NeverApologize campaign to champion women for loving who they are and loving what they drink.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

