Cranberries Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America| Evolving Opportunities with Badger State Fruit Processing Inc. & Canneberge Quebec Inc. | Technavio

The Cranberries Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerating CAGR of 3.48% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for cranberries market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The presence of favorable weather conditions will facilitate the cranberries market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Cranberries Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Badger State Fruit Processing Inc. - The company offers sweetened dried cranberries that are made from matured and cleaned premium cranberries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Cranberries Market Driver:

Medicinal value of cranberries:



The medicinal value of cranberries is one of the key drivers supporting the cranberries market growth. For instance, in June 2016 , a study conducted by Boston University and Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which suggested that consuming 8 ounces of cranberry juice a day can help reduce symptomatic UTIs by 40% in women with recurrent UTIs and thereby, reduce the need for antibiotics. In addition, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of cranberries can lead to improved cardiovascular health, metabolism, and immune function. They contain phytochemicals that act as antioxidant compounds and help reduce oxidative damage to cells and prevent diseases. These health benefits are encouraging consumers to include cranberries as a part of their diet, which has led to increased demand for the fruit. Thus, such medicinal value of cranberries will drive the growth of the global cranberries market during the forecast period.

Cranberries Market Trend:

Growing demand for organically cultivated cranberries:



Growing demand for organically cultivated cranberries is another factor supporting the cranberries market growth. Genetically modified cranberries have led to improvements in yield and productivity, which can benefit many countries in meeting their food security issues. However, increasing consumer concerns over the side effects of genetically modified cranberries have led to the increased demand for non-genetically modified cranberries. Leading companies in the food and beverage industry rely on farmers and commodity traders who produce and sell non-GMO fruits, including cranberries, to produce clean-label, nutritional, and healthy foods. More than 80% of genetically modified cranberries have been engineered to tolerate the herbicides that are used on plants. Thus, this has led to the increased use of toxic herbicides during the cultivation of these fruits. Moreover, consumer awareness about the potential health risks caused by genetically modified fruits is increasing. Thus, organically cultivated cranberries are expected to witness increased demand during the forecast period.

Cranberries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.42 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Badger State Fruit Processing Inc., Canneberge Quebec Inc., Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc., Cape Cod Select, Decas Cranberry Products Inc., Fresh Meadows Cranberries, Fruit dOr, Habelman Bros. Co., Honestly Cranberry, Mariana Co., Meduri Farms Inc., Michigan Cranberry Co., Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery, New England Cranberry, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Seaview Cranberries Inc., Sundance Vitamins LLC, Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Vivial Media Holdings Inc., and Wetherby Cranberry Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Juice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Juice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Juice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Juice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Juice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fresh fruit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fresh fruit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fresh fruit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fresh fruit - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fresh fruit - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Chile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Chile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Badger State Fruit Processing Inc.

Exhibit 97: Badger State Fruit Processing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Badger State Fruit Processing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Badger State Fruit Processing Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Canneberge Quebec Inc.

Exhibit 100: Canneberge Quebec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Canneberge Quebec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Canneberge Quebec Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc.

Exhibit 103: Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Cape Cod Select

Exhibit 106: Cape Cod Select - Overview



Exhibit 107: Cape Cod Select - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Cape Cod Select - Key offerings

10.7 Decas Cranberry Products Inc.

Exhibit 109: Decas Cranberry Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Decas Cranberry Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Decas Cranberry Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Fresh Meadows Cranberries

Exhibit 112: Fresh Meadows Cranberries - Overview



Exhibit 113: Fresh Meadows Cranberries - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Fresh Meadows Cranberries - Key offerings

10.9 Habelman Bros. Co.

Exhibit 115: Habelman Bros. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Habelman Bros. Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Habelman Bros. Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Exhibit 118: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Seaview Cranberries Inc.

Exhibit 121: Seaview Cranberries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Seaview Cranberries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Seaview Cranberries Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Wetherby Cranberry Co.

Exhibit 124: Wetherby Cranberry Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Wetherby Cranberry Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Wetherby Cranberry Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

