CRANBYCST MAX Is a Proven, Efficient Solution for Managing UTIs and Chronic Cystitis

News provided by

Plameca

01 Feb, 2024, 10:58 ET

PLAMECA's Phytotherapy Solution Uses Natural Ingredients to Prevent and Combat Urinary Tract Infections

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urinary tract infections or UTIs are a regular struggle for many individuals. While a more common affliction for female anatomy, both men and women alike struggle with the condition, many on a recurring basis. UTIs can develop due to a variety of reasons. Unsanitary bathroom habits, repeated bacterial exposure from sexual activity, and even anatomic and genetic predisposition can be culprits.

PLAMECA's natural solution, CRANBYCYST MAX, uses safe nutraceutical ingredients to prevent conditions such as UTIs and cystitis and manage the overall health of the urinary tract. It combines key nutraceuticals, such as American cranberry, bearberry leaf, and Java Tea extracts, as well as vitamin C and Orthosiphon extract. These are encapsulated in precise doses, with two capsules used for intensive care of ongoing conditions and a single capsule being ideal for ongoing maintenance.

"Our formula uses natural ingredients in targeted doses to address existing UTIs and guard against future incidents," explains Óscar Fernández. PLAMECA's managing director adds that the use of natural phytotherapy solutions to address urinary tract health is a safe and proven solution.

Recent research reinforces this fact, too. One study published at the end of 2023 reported that "Prevention of recurrences and development of chronic cystitis are among the key tasks in the treatment of women with [lower urinary tract infections]," adding that "phytotherapy using various herbal preparations" is widely considered to be one of the most most effective preventive measures. The study went on to confirm through multiple clinical cases that long-term courses of phytotherapy have a high efficiency in managing UTIs.

Phytotherapeutic solutions are safe and effective for many areas of life, including maintaining a healthy urinary tract. PLAMECA's products allow consumers to confidently include natural remedies into a holistic health regimen that can both heal and prevent urinary tract infections and similar health conditions.

About Plameca

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. As the company celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, it has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com.

Media Contact:
Juan M Desvalls
[email protected]
Tel. + 34 677518038

SOURCE Plameca

Also from this source

Why Phytotherapy Requires Pharmaceutical Precision

Pharmaceutical solutions are always treated with caution. Application and dosage are important, and individuals are well aware of the risks that come ...

DIGESTISSIMOH Lightens Heavy Holiday Digestion

The holidays are filled with all kinds of unusual foods. From cookies to cranberry sauce, from roasted potatoes to red velvet cake, there are endless ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.