CRANBYCST MAX Is a Proven, Efficient Solution for Managing UTIs and Chronic Cystitis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urinary tract infections or UTIs are a regular struggle for many individuals. While a more common affliction for female anatomy, both men and women alike struggle with the condition, many on a recurring basis. UTIs can develop due to a variety of reasons. Unsanitary bathroom habits, repeated bacterial exposure from sexual activity, and even anatomic and genetic predisposition can be culprits.

PLAMECA's natural solution, CRANBYCYST MAX , uses safe nutraceutical ingredients to prevent conditions such as UTIs and cystitis and manage the overall health of the urinary tract. It combines key nutraceuticals, such as American cranberry, bearberry leaf, and Java Tea extracts, as well as vitamin C and Orthosiphon extract. These are encapsulated in precise doses, with two capsules used for intensive care of ongoing conditions and a single capsule being ideal for ongoing maintenance.

"Our formula uses natural ingredients in targeted doses to address existing UTIs and guard against future incidents," explains Óscar Fernández. PLAMECA's managing director adds that the use of natural phytotherapy solutions to address urinary tract health is a safe and proven solution.

Recent research reinforces this fact, too. One study published at the end of 2023 reported that "Prevention of recurrences and development of chronic cystitis are among the key tasks in the treatment of women with [lower urinary tract infections]," adding that "phytotherapy using various herbal preparations" is widely considered to be one of the most most effective preventive measures. The study went on to confirm through multiple clinical cases that long-term courses of phytotherapy have a high efficiency in managing UTIs.

Phytotherapeutic solutions are safe and effective for many areas of life, including maintaining a healthy urinary tract. PLAMECA's products allow consumers to confidently include natural remedies into a holistic health regimen that can both heal and prevent urinary tract infections and similar health conditions.

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. As the company celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, it has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com .

