Crane and Hoist Market worth $37.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crane and hoist market size is projected to grow from USD 31.5 billion in 2023 to USD 37.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Sustainable demand from construction industry and expansion and upgradation of shipping industry are driving the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Crane and Hoist Market"

183 – Tables

59 – Figures

226 – Pages

Crane and Hoist Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 31.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 37.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Mobile Cranes, Fixed Cranes, Operation, Hoist, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Shortage of skilled workforce to handle crane operations Key Market Opportunities Expansion of E-commerce in South-East Asia Key Market Drivers Sustainable demand from construction industry

Mobile crane segment to hold the largest size of the crane and hoist market during the forecast period.

The mobile crane segment is expected to account for the largest size of the crane and hoist market throughout the forecast period. The expansion of the mobile cranes segment is primarily fueled by their attributes, such as exceptional mobility, high travel speed, and quick setup at construction sites. The utilization of mobile cranes across industries like mining, construction, aerospace, shipping, and material handling has become increasingly popular. These sectors involve extensive movement of objects, materials, or equipment during lifting and lowering operations. Furthermore, mobile cranes offer quicker setup times compared to fixed cranes. They can be assembled and made operational swiftly, presenting an advantage, particularly in time-sensitive projects.

Hydraulic operation segment is expected to lead the crane and hoist market during the forecast period.

The hydraulic operation segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Increasing demands within construction and material handling activities are propelling the growth of the hydraulic-operated crane market. These cranes, utilizing hydraulic technology for enhanced energy efficiency and reduced reliance on power sources, are widely employed in hoisting and relocating heavy materials across various sectors like warehouses, industrial workshops, transportation, manufacturing, and construction. Telescopic hydraulic cylinders, retracting to 20-40% of their fully extended length, cater to confined mounting spaces requiring an extended stroke. The increasing use of hydraulic cranes is driven by space constraints observed in industries such as construction, shipping, material handling, and assembly lines.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=31538625

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the crane and hoist market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the crane and hoist industry throughout the forecast period. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The region is undergoing substantial urbanization and infrastructural expansion, leading to a surge in construction endeavors. This rapid growth necessitates the use of cranes across various projects, encompassing residential buildings, commercial complexes, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure developments. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations, are experiencing notable construction activities spurred by economic progress and population expansion. This construction boom requires a diverse range of cranes essential for heavy lifting and material handling at construction sites. Furthermore, this region hosts diverse industries spanning manufacturing, automotive, energy, and shipping, where cranes and hoists play pivotal roles in material handling, assembly, and logistics, consequently driving significant demand for crane and hoist services.

Key players

The key players operating in the crane and hoist companies include Konecranes (Finland), Liebherr (Switzerland), Tadano Ltd. (Japan), The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (US), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Terex Corporation (US), Ingersoll Rand (US), PALFINGER AG (Austria), Columbus McKinnon Corporation (US), KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Japan), XCMG Group (China), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), ABUS Kransysteme GmbH (Germany), Mammoet (Netherlands), KATO WORKS CO., LTD. (Japan), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=31538625

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors And Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Industry (Automotive, E-Commerce, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Hydraulics Market by Components (Motors, Pumps, Cylinders, Valves, Filters, Accumulators, Transmissions), Type (Mobile Hydraulics, Industrial Hydraulics), End User (Construction, Agriculture, Material Handling), Sensors & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Mining Automation Market by Offering (Equipment (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Truck, Autonomous Drilling Rig), Software (Remote Operating and Monitoring System), Communication Systems), Technique, Workflow, Region - Global Forecast, 2027

Industrial Lifting Equipment Market by Forklift (Class (1, 2, 3, and 4&5), Operation, Application), Aerial Work Platform (Type (Boom Lift, Scissor Lift), Application), Crane & Hoist (Type, Operation, Industry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Forklift Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, Pallet Trucks), Navigation Technology (Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Vision Guidance), Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/crane-hoists-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/crane-hoists.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets