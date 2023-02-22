Crane rental market size to grow by USD 13.02 bn from 2022 to 2027; Evolving Opportunities with Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ALL Crane among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crane rental market size is forecasted to increase by USD 13.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.93%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth in end-user industries due to urbanization, the growth of the construction industry, and a rise in demand for oil and natural gas globally. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the crane rental market was valued at USD 13.02 billion. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crane Rental Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ALL Crane, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., Bothar Boring & Tunnelling Operations, Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC, Falcon tower crane services Ltd, Lampson International LLC, Leavitt Cranes, Mammoet, Maxim Crane Works L.P, Prangl Gesellschaft M.B.H, Rapicon Inc, Sarens NV, Skycrane, Starlog Enterprises Ltd., Tat Hong Holdings Ltd., Titan Cranes and Rigging, United Crane and Rigging, United Equipment Group, and WASEL GmbH

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the crane rental market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

The market is segmented by product type (mobile cranes, fixed cranes, and marine and port cranes), application (construction, industrial, and utilities), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America).

Segmentation by product type (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion

The mobile cranes segment was valued at 17.15 billion in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. This segment includes all-terrain cranes, crawler cranes, and city cranes, among others. The increasing investments in the development of megacities are driving the growth of this segment. Population growth and rapid urbanization have led to an uptick in demand for new cities with adequate transport and infrastructure facilities. Hence, the number of urban infrastructure projects is increasing across the world, which is driving the demand for mobile cranes.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Related Reports:

Tower Crane Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers tower crane market segmentation by end-user (infrastructure, residential, and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is projected to grow by USD 147.98 billion with a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by type (passenger car rental, truck utility trailer, recreational vehicle rental and leasing, and passenger car lease) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this crane rental market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crane rental market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the crane rental market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crane rental market across APAC, Middle East and Africa , North America , Europe , and South America

and , , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crane rental market vendors

Crane Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 144 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.14 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ALL Crane, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., Bothar Boring & Tunnelling Operations, Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC, Falcon tower crane services Ltd, Lampson International LLC, Leavitt Cranes, Mammoet, Maxim Crane Works L.P, Prangl Gesellschaft M.B.H, Rapicon Inc, Sarens NV, Skycrane, Starlog Enterprises Ltd., Tat Hong Holdings Ltd., Titan Cranes and Rigging, United Crane and Rigging, United Equipment Group, and WASEL GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global crane rental market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global crane rental market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Mobile cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Mobile cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mobile cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Mobile cranes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Mobile cranes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fixed cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fixed cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fixed cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fixed cranes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fixed cranes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Marine and port cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Marine and port cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Marine and port cranes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Marine and port cranes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Marine and port cranes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 ALL Crane

Exhibit 120: ALL Crane - Overview



Exhibit 121: ALL Crane - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ALL Crane - Key offerings

12.5 Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.

Exhibit 123: Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC

Exhibit 126: Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Buckner Heavylift Cranes LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Lampson International LLC

Exhibit 129: Lampson International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Lampson International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Lampson International LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Leavitt Cranes

Exhibit 132: Leavitt Cranes - Overview



Exhibit 133: Leavitt Cranes - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Leavitt Cranes - Key offerings

12.9 Mammoet

Exhibit 135: Mammoet - Overview



Exhibit 136: Mammoet - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Mammoet - Key offerings

12.10 Maxim Crane Works L .P

.P Exhibit 138: Maxim Crane Works L.P - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 139: Maxim Crane Works L.P - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 140: Maxim Crane Works L.P - Key offerings

12.11 Rapicon Inc

Exhibit 141: Rapicon Inc - Overview



Exhibit 142: Rapicon Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Rapicon Inc - Key offerings

12.12 Sarens NV

Exhibit 144: Sarens NV - Overview



Exhibit 145: Sarens NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Sarens NV - Key offerings

12.13 Skycrane

Exhibit 147: Skycrane - Overview



Exhibit 148: Skycrane - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Skycrane - Key offerings

12.14 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Tat Hong Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Tat Hong Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Tat Hong Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Titan Cranes and Rigging

Exhibit 153: Titan Cranes and Rigging - Overview



Exhibit 154: Titan Cranes and Rigging - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Titan Cranes and Rigging - Key offerings

12.16 United Crane and Rigging

Exhibit 156: United Crane and Rigging - Overview



Exhibit 157: United Crane and Rigging - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: United Crane and Rigging - Key offerings

12.17 WASEL GmbH

Exhibit 159: WASEL GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 160: WASEL GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: WASEL GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio