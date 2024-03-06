Cranemere Appoints Bernardo Hees as an Operating Partner

Brings Decades of Experience as CEO Managing Global Brands

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cranemere Group ("Cranemere" or the "Firm"), a diversified holding company with permanent capital that allows it to partner with companies for the long term, today announced that Bernardo Hees has been named an Operating Partner, effective March 2024. Mr. Hees will help oversee Cranemere's operating companies, will serve on the boards of select operating companies, and assist in the origination and diligence of new opportunities with a focus on the consumer sector.

Mr. Hees has extensive experience serving in executive capacities at several large consumer goods companies with globally recognizable brands. Since 2020, Mr. Hees has served as Executive Chairman of the Avis Budget Group, a leading global provider of mobility services, through its Avis and Budget brands. He formerly served as Chief Executive Officer of Kraft Heinz Company and Burger King Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Before these roles, he served as Chief Executive Officer of América Latina Logística, a leading Brazilian logistics company. He was also a partner at 3G Capital, a global investment firm, for almost 10 years. Mr. Hees is a director of Bunge Limited and Aimbridge Hospitality.

Kamil Salame, CEO of Cranemere, said, "Bernardo's track record of successfully leading major global companies including managing brands with enduring consumer appeal makes him an ideal Operating Partner for Cranemere. Bernardo shares our vision for building successful and lasting businesses that thrive over the long term. I look forward to partnering with him."

Mr. Hees said, "I am honored to join Cranemere. I have admired from afar the firm's long-term commitment to its businesses and investors and am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Vincent Mai, Kamil Salame, and the rest of the team to generate enduring value for our shareholders."

Bernardo Hees Biography

Bernardo Hees has held numerous leadership roles at global companies. He is serving as Executive Chairman of Avis Budget Group since February 2020 until May 2024. From 2015 until June 2019, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Kraft Heinz Company. He served as Chief Executive Officer of H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation since 2013. From 2010 to 2013 Mr. Hees served as Chief Executive Officer of Burger King Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and from 2005 to 2010 he was Chief Executive Officer of América Latina Logística, a Brazilian logistics company. Mr. Hees was also a partner in the global investment firm 3G Capital from 2010 to 2019. Mr. Hees is currently a director of Bunge Limited and Aimbridge Hospitality.

Mr. Hees holds a BA in Economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK. He also completed the Owners/President Management program at the Harvard Business School.

About The Cranemere Group

The Cranemere Group partners with founders and owners of private businesses to help them continue building enduring companies. Backed by permanent capital, Cranemere has a unique structure that offers a distinct alternative to companies considering a transaction with private equity or a strategic buyer, or accessing the public markets. As a highly aligned holding company, Cranemere provides owners with permanent capital, business-building expertise, and global relationships to continue to invest, innovate, and grow for generations to come. Cranemere is headquartered in London and has offices in New York and Washington, D.C. Cranemere owns significant stakes in nine companies across North America and Europe.

