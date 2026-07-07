CraneTech and Steel River Foundry Announce New Workforce Development Center at Dallas Headquarters

Industry-leading facility will provide hands-on workforce development and technical training for the next generation of skilled industrial professionals.

DALLAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CraneTech and Steel River Foundry are proud to announce the development of a new workforce development and training center at the company's headquarters in Cleburne, Texas, just outside of Dallas. Designed to elevate technical training, safety performance, and workforce development, the first-of-its-kind facility will provide immersive, hands-on learning experiences for technicians, operators, and industrial professionals across North America. The new facility represents a significant investment in America's industrial workforce, offering immersive training experiences that combine classroom learning with real-world application to develop the next generation of skilled professionals.

The Steel River Ranch, where CraneTech provides industry-leading heavy equipment training in a hands-on learning environment.

"We've never shown this to anyone until now," said Eric Factor, CEO of CraneTech and Steel River. "We're building technicians who support the backbone of American industry, the infrastructure they maintain, and the equipment they service, which help power manufacturing facilities, steel mills, foundries, energy producers, and countless other industries that Americans rely on every day."

Unlike traditional training environments, the new center will emphasize experiential learning through modern equipment, current procedures, and instructor-led field exercises that prepare participants for the demands of today's industrial workplace. The goal is to develop highly skilled professionals who prioritize safety, embrace continuous learning, and possess the technical expertise needed to support the critical infrastructure that powers manufacturing, construction, energy, material handling, and other essential industries across North America.

Participants will train alongside some of the industry's most experienced professionals, drawing upon more than 100 years of combined field experience from CraneTech's overhead crane inspectors, service experts, and heavy equipment trainers. Having spent decades inspecting, maintaining, repairing, and operating the equipment that keeps American industry moving, these instructors will help preserve critical institutional knowledge while preparing the next generation of technicians to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industrial workforce.

"This facility represents a major investment in the future of workforce development and industrial training," said Dave Fisher, CEO of Steel River Foundry. "Our vision is to create an environment where technicians, operators, maintenance professionals, and safety leaders can learn from experienced industry experts, build confidence through practical application, and return to their organizations better prepared to perform safely and effectively. We're not simply expanding our training capabilities—we're investing in the people who will keep American industry running for decades to come."

Through Steel River Foundry, the campus will offer more than 40 specialized training and certification programs spanning overhead cranes, mobile cranes, rigging, signal person qualifications, heavy equipment operation, aerial work platforms, forklift safety, inspection certifications, and train-the-trainer programs. Designed as a complete learning destination, the campus will include classrooms, laboratories, practical training environments, and on-site lodging and dining accommodations for participants traveling from across North America. By bringing instruction, housing, and meals together in one location, the campus will make it easier for employers to invest in workforce development while allowing participants to focus entirely on developing the knowledge, practical skills, and confidence they will carry back to their workplaces.

"We define that through employee satisfaction, customer satisfaction, and a relentless commitment to developing our people", said Austin King, Executive Chairman. "This facility is just the beginning of something that will help drive American industry forward by preparing new workers with new skills to support the factories and facilities that keep our economy moving."

Construction is currently underway, with additional details regarding training programs, facility capabilities, and grand opening activities expected to be announced in the coming months.

Watch the Training Center Reveal Video: Get a first look inside the vision for the new Steel River Foundry workforce development campus and hear directly from CraneTech leadership about the future of industrial training: https://youtu.be/9sS-bDeg77w

About Steel River

Steel River is a rapidly growing industrial services platform focused on building the next generation of overhead infrastructure across North America. Through its family of operating companies, Steel River provides a suite of overhead lifting solutions, including crane inspections, preventive maintenance, emergency repairs, modernization solutions, installations, engineered lifting systems, and technical training for industrial customers in critical infrastructure markets nationwide. Founded in 2020, Steel River partners with founder-led businesses to preserve their legacy while investing in long-term growth, employee development, safety, and operational excellence. The organization is committed to delivering responsive service, technical expertise, and reliable support that keep American industry moving.

About CraneTech

CraneTech is a leading provider of overhead crane inspections, maintenance, repair, modernization, installation, and engineered lifting solutions for industrial customers across North America. Through its growing network of service locations, CraneTech delivers comprehensive crane safety inspections, emergency repair services, preventive maintenance programs, equipment upgrades, operator training, and technical support that help customers maximize safety, reliability, and productivity. With a commitment to responsive service and technical excellence, CraneTech partners with manufacturers and critical infrastructure providers to keep the equipment that powers American industry operating safely and efficiently. As part of the Steel River family of companies, CraneTech continues to invest in its people, customers, and communities while building the next generation of industrial service excellence.

CraneTech Website

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SOURCE CraneTech, Inc.