Craneware Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, today announced it has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification for all of its Trisus® and InSight solutions.

According to the 2019 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average data breach in the United States costs $15 million and about $429 per record. The HITRUST CSF harmonizes and cross-references existing, globally-recognized standards, regulations and authoritative sources, including ISO, NIST, PCI, HIPAA and international, federal, and state regulations concerning security and privacy. As a trusted partner to nearly one-third of registered U.S. hospitals, Craneware's completion of the exhaustive certification process further demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to data security on behalf of its customers.

"Since our founding in 1999, the healthcare landscape has evolved and created new data security challenges for U.S. hospitals and health systems. Craneware has also evolved to meet these challenges," said Derek Paterson, CIO for Craneware. "Receiving HITRUST CSF Certification is a significant acknowledgement to the steadfastness of our employees, systems and technology in this critical area, and demonstrates to our customers we will remain vigilant in keeping their data secure."

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor value-based economic performance. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, has earned the KLAS No.1 ranking in Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management for 12 of the past 13 years and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, patient engagement, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin intelligence solutions. Learn more at craneware.com.

