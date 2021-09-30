Craneware Launches Trisus® Pharmacy Financial Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, today announced the release of Trisus Pharmacy Financial Management to all U.S. hospitals and health systems. Powered by Craneware's SaaS-based Trisus platform, the module helps transform the business of pharmacy by contextualizing data from drug purchases, claims and payments, providing a revolutionary analysis of medication financial performance. Following the recent availability of CRCA™ P&T by Agilum Healthcare Intelligence®, a Craneware company, which incorporates real-world data into pharmacy analytics, Craneware now has two innovative solutions to help providers manage the increasing costs of pharmacy services.

Today, pharmacy leaders have limited, or no visibility into what they are being reimbursed for medications despite being responsible for these large budgets. Through use of Trisus Pharmacy Financial Management, these leaders can make more informed decisions in critical business areas by answering the following questions:

Should we add new, expensive medications to the formulary?

Should we open a new infusion center?

Should we expand and grow service lines such as oncology and neuro?

Are there alternative medications which would result in more favorable financial impact?

"Conversations with pharmacy leaders across the country have reinforced a persistent foundational gap hindering their ability to optimize the pharmacy department's business performance," said Tara Hanuscak, PharmD, MS, senior vice president, Integrated Services Intelligence at Craneware. "Trisus Pharmacy Financial Management provides leaders with actionable insights into medication margins so they can make strategic decisions that positively impact the organization's bottom line."

"As U.S. healthcare providers continue to face pressure on better management of costs while improving patient outcomes, Trisus Pharmacy Financial Management improves the business of healthcare at the critically important pharmacy level," said Craneware CEO Keith Neilson. "Alongside the recent release of our CRCA P&T, we remain laser-focused on helping U.S. healthcare providers enhance operational efficiency and compliance so they can re-invest in providing better care for those who are in need."

Craneware's Trisus platform is a SaaS-based platform that provides organizations with an opportunity to identify and manage risks related to:

Margin management and operational intelligence

Transparent and defensible pricing

Chargemaster completeness and accuracy

Medical necessity and prior authorization

Charge capture analysis

340B program and compliance

program and compliance Audit and denials management

Supply chain and pharmacy margin management

Formulary Management

User adoption and customer success

About Agilum Healthcare Intelligence

Agilum Healthcare Intelligence is an innovative pharmacy and financial analytics company focused on utilizing real-world data to deliver objective, real-world evidence for hospitals, life sciences companies and payers. Our proprietary Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics® (CRCATM) P&T solution leverages a revolutionary longitudinal census population database to help healthcare leaders make more informed formulary decisions that reduce costs and improve quality of care, while our advanced Service Line Costing & Profitability platform enables insights within the healthcare organization to help manage profitability, boost departmental efficiency and optimize revenues. Our goal is simple: to drive better outcomes while leading the transition to value-based care. Visit agilum.com.

About Craneware

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor financial and operational performance so they can continue to drive better outcomes for the communities they serve. Craneware's Trisus platform combines revenue integrity, cost management and decision enablement into a single SaaS-based platform. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, continually earns KLAS recognition in the Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management category and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, 340B compliance, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin intelligence solutions. Learn more at craneware.com.

