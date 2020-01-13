Craneware Leverages LEAN to Enhance Award-Winning Customer Experience

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, today announced it is successfully leveraging a consultative implementation approach across all solutions to measurably improve customer financial and operational performance. This approach is founded upon LEAN principles for effective process development and includes utilizing voice of the customer exercises to develop Critical-to-Quality (CTQ) trees; discovery questionnaires; role assessments; and application-specific value scorecards.

Craneware's flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, has earned the KLAS No.1 ranking in Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management for 12 of the past 13 years with implementation, support and ongoing customer experience being key metrics. Following an in-depth customer discovery to understand unique business processes and areas for driving value, monthly scorecards ensure optimal use of Craneware products by tracking key KPIs such as end user productivity, data health and monitoring, and related financial impacts. This provides customers with a starting point for ongoing measurement of financial and operational performance following implementation.

"At Craneware, we understand that any I.T. investment requires a comprehensive and customized process for ensuring solution adoption as well as maximum return on value," said Emily Casto, vice president customer experience for Craneware. "Through our consultative implementation approach, we provide customers with a customized business process, leveraging our applications and the personalized guidance needed following implementation to measure successes and opportunities. This is just another example of our commitment to providing an award-winning customer experience."

Other ways that Craneware enhances the customer experience include:

Craneware Academy, an award-winning online education program designed to help customers develop a deeper understanding of how the company's products and services work while also providing world-class healthcare financial industry training to support ongoing education.

Craneware's Customer Care program, which brings together data and the company's passionate professionals to define and deliver value throughout the business partnership.

The Craneware Value Cycle Excellence Awards, which recognizes outstanding customer adopters of Craneware solutions who are driving value cycle excellence, the full lifecycle of optimizing every opportunity to achieve the best outcome for the best cost.

To find out more about the Craneware customer journey, please visit this link to download an infographic.

About Craneware

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor value-based economic performance. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, has earned the KLAS No.1 ranking in Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management for 12 of the past 13 years and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, patient engagement, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin intelligence solutions. Learn more at craneware.com.

