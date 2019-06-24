Craneware Showcases Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Improve Financial Performance at HFMA Annual Conference 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the healthcare market leader in automated value cycle solutions, today announced it will be joining Moffitt Cancer Center at the HFMA Annual Conference 2019 to discuss how the organizations are partnering to gain an understanding of AI, and its application to charge capture and denials management. The session, "Using AI to Improve Revenue Cycle Innovation", will take place on Tuesday, June 25 from 10-11:15 am in room W307 A-D.

"Faced with growing margin pressure, hospitals and health systems require new and innovative solutions for protecting their margins so they can focus on providing high-quality care and optimal patient outcomes," said Marty Smith, CTO for Craneware. "Applying AI to the revenue integrity process is one way to further this mission and Craneware is partnering with leading healthcare providers like Moffitt to set the standard."

In addition to the AI session, Craneware will be showcasing its Trisus platform in HFMA Central at booth 769. As the healthcare industry evolves beyond traditional, "old-school" revenue cycle management and towards value-based economics, this platform provides organizations with an opportunity to identify and mange new risks related to:

Cost and margin analytics

Transparent and defensible pricing

Chargemaster completeness and accuracy

Medical necessity and prior authorization

Underpayment analysis

Audit and denials management

Supply chain and pharmacy margin management

About Craneware

Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the leader in automated value cycle solutions, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute and monitor value-based economic performance. Our flagship solution, Chargemaster Toolkit®, has earned the KLAS No.1 ranking in Revenue Cycle – Chargemaster Management for 12 of the past 13 years and is part of our value cycle management suite, which includes charge capture, strategic pricing, patient engagement, claims analytics, patient engagement, revenue recovery and retention, and cost and margin analytics solutions. Learn more at craneware.com.

SOURCE Craneware

Related Links

http://www.craneware.com

