Cranial Orthoses Market to grow by USD 136.94 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

08 Sep, 2023, 21:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cranial orthoses market size is expected to grow by USD 136.94 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the revenue generator in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 out of 10 babies in the US were born prematurely. This influences the risk of head shape defects. Consequently, about 25% of total infants in the US have some degree of positional plagiocephaly, but advanced medical equipment and various experts in the treatment of such cases are found in North America. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the cranial orthoses market in the North American region during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Plagiocephaly, Scaphocephaly, and Brachycephaly), Type (Active helmets and Passive helmets), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).  This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cranial Orthoses Market 2023-2027
Company Profile:

Align Clinic, ARMAC, Becker Orthopedic, Bio Medic Appliances Inc, BioSculptor, Boston Orthotics and Prosthetics, Cranial Technologies Inc., Danmar Products Inc, Deccan OrthoPro, Hanger Inc., Human Designs Prosthetics and Orthotics, Invent Medical Group s.r.o, Lawall Prosthetic and Orthotic Services Inc, Leimkuehler Inc., Orthomerica Products Inc., Orthotic and Prosthetic Lab Inc, RESTORE POC, Union Orthotics and Prosthetics Co, Westcoast Brace and Limb, and Wilhelm Julius Teufel GmbH

  • Align Clinic - The company offers cranial orthoses to treat Plagiocephaly, Brachycephaly, and Scaphocephaly in babies. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Cranial Orthoses Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The plagiocephaly segment will be significant during the forecast period. Plagiocephaly involves forehead flattening or occipital flattening, which occurs due to the fusion of the right or left side of the coronal suture, known as coronal synostosis. Furthermore, the most common reason is sleeping in one position known as positional plagiocephaly. Hence, such factors fuel the plagiocephaly segment of the cranial orthoses market during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Cranial Orthoses Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

  • FDA-approved devices
  • Increasing incidence of cranial deformities
  • Favorable reimbursement conditions

FDA-approved devices drive the growth of the cranial orthoses market. The FDA classifies cranial orthoses as Class II devices. They require prescription use, biocompatibility testing, and labeling. Cranial orthoses are for the treatment of moderate-to-severe non-synostotic positional plagiocephaly. The treatment includes plagiocephalic-, brachycephalic-, and scaphocephalic-shaped heads. In July 2000, the FDA granted a 510(k) clearance to Orthomerica Products for manufacturing and marketing of the STARband cranial remolding orthosis. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the cranial orthoses market during the forecast period.

Trends- The use of 3D scanning for cranial orthoses is an emerging cranial orthoses market trend. Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this cranial orthoses market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cranial orthoses market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the cranial orthoses market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cranial orthoses market vendors.

