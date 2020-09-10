Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market growth predicted at over 7% through 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Product (MF Plate and Screw Fixation System, Cranial Flap Fixation System, CMF Distraction System, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement System, Thoracic Fixation System, Bone Graft Substitute System), Implant Type (Standard Implants, Customized/Patient-specific Implants), Location (Internal Fixators, External Fixators), Materials (Metals, Bioabsorbable Materials, Ceramics, Polymers), Application (Trauma Reconstruction Surgery, Orthognathic Surgery, Plastic Surgery), Resorbability (Resorbable Fixators, Non-Resorbable Fixators), Device Type (Reconstruction Surgery Devices, Trauma Surgery Devices), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of craniomaxillofacial devices will cross $2.2 billion by 2026.

Rise in incidence and prevalence of craniofacial defects, fractures and injuries will be a significant factor fueling the craniomaxillofacial devices market growth. The cases of facial injuries and fractures include forehead, nasal, mandible, midface, and zygomatic maxillary fracture stimulating the demand and need for craniomaxillofacial devices. As per the statistics published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, each year over 200,000 maxillofacial surgeries and more than 210,000 nose reshaping surgical procedures are performed in the U.S. Owing to the factors such as high impact accidents, sports injuries, interpersonal trauma and domestic violence, the adoption of craniomaxillofacial devices will increase in the foreseeable future. Additionally, an increase in the number of newborns with congenital facial deformities will boost the industry demand.

Recent technological advancements specific to the craniomaxillofacial implants will drive the product adoption rate. The recent developments in conducting CMF surgeries on the trauma patient will help in enhancing the accuracy and predictability of the surgical outcome. For instance, 3-D computed tomography (CT) of the facial trauma can help in demonstrating the three-dimensional scenario of fracture fragments in complex midface and mandibular fractures. Moreover, growing demand and preference for minimally invasive reconstruction surgical procedures will enhance market value.

The customized/patient-specific implants in the craniomaxillofacial devices market accounted for more than 450 million in 2019. The patient-specific implants assist in reconstructing the injured or missing bone in order to provide proper functioning along with aesthetic appearance. Shorter recovery time and accurate anatomical reconstruction will result in boosting the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices.

The cranial flap fixation system segment valuation was around USD 76 million in 2019. An increase in the number of neurosurgeries has resulted in augmenting the demand for cranial flap fixation systems. Brain surgeries are considered one of the most delicate and demanding procedures in the field of medicine. Several advantages offered by the system such as screwless design that saves time, atraumatic design that ensures rapid and safe healing, low profile clamps that provide excellent cosmetic results, provision of rigid flap fixation and simple and easy application resulting in cost savings will propel the business growth.

The craniomaxillofacial devices market for internal fixators location segment will observe growth of 7.1% through 2026. Several advantages offered by the internal fixators that includes minimum recovery period, proper bone fixation and shorter hospital stays will influence the market revenue. In addition, internal fixators reduce the cases of improper tissue healing along with the healing of broken bones.

The ceramics segment is estimated to expand at 7% CAGR till 2026. Ceramic implants are inherently biocompatible, chemically inert, osteoconductive and strong, which helps stimulate bone growth at the interface between the hydroxyapatite and the facial bone. Furthermore, ceramic implants are quite resistant to compression and used as a coating for metal implants to increase biocompatibility, increasing its application in craniomaxillofacial surgeries.

The plastic surgery application crossed USD 300 million in revenue in 2019 due to the growing demand and application of craniomaxillofacial devices for plastic surgery including rhinoplasty. Also, the majority of the population is quite concerned about maintaining acceptable facial aesthetics in the treatment of facial defects. Plastic surgery is usually done mostly for reconstructing segmental bone defects.

The resorbable fixators segment in the craniomaxillofacial devices market is projected to attain a CAGR of 7.7%. CAGR between 2020 and 2026 on account of several advantages, such as no need for a second surgery for implant removal, and absence of stress shielding. These fixators include the craniomaxillofacial devices that are made up of bioabsorbable materials and dissolve in the body within months. Also, they play a vital role in craniomaxillofacial trauma reconstruction surgeries along with fracture stabilization.

The reconstruction surgery devices exceeded revenue of USD 935 million in 2019. Reconstructive surgery devices involve the devices that are primarily needed for reconstruction procedures including plastic surgeries. These devices are used for the reconstruction of inherited or developed craniomaxillofacial defects propelled by congenital craniofacial abnormalities, tumor resection, and infection, etc. Disorders such as cleft lip and cleft palate are more prevalent in children requiring plastic surgery.

The hospitals end-use segment is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR through 2026. An increase in the number of hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities, rapid growth in the number of craniomaxillofacial surgeons and a rise in hospital admissions for craniomaxillofacial surgeries will influence product adoption. Moreover, growing government spending on healthcare will also be one of the major impacting factors for market expansion.

The China craniomaxillofacial devices market is anticipated to observe a 12.5% growth rate from 2020 to 2026 led by increase in number of road accidents. According to the recent statistics published by a research article, over 250,000 road traffic accidents are reported in China every year. Hence, an increase in the number of craniomaxillofacial trauma injuries will result in a growing demand for trauma surgeries, further boosting the market share.

Some of the major companies operating in the craniomaxillofacial devices market include Medartis, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson, KLS Martin, OsteoMed, TMJ Concepts, Integra LifeSciences, Aesculap Implant Systems, among others. The market players are emphasizing on several strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their industry position.

