Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size Worth USD 3.92 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising preference for craniomaxillofacial trauma, minimally invasive surgery, growing prevalence of facial fractures is anticipated to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgery, leading to increased sales of devices.

The increasing incidence of street accidents owing to industrialization and urbanization, coupled with increasing demand for effective reconstructive surgery, is expected to propel industry growth. The proliferation of new techniques such as bio-absorbable cranial fixation surgeries and robotic arm-assisted CMF operation is also anticipated to raise the market demand for craniomaxillofacial products over the coming years. 3D craniomaxillofacial implants, virtual plating technology, improved customer service by market players, and the production of thoracic fixing devices at low prices are all anticipated to create potential growth prospects for the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019 , the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies DePuy Synthes launched the SYMPHONYTM Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System, thus expanding its portfolio for the surgical treatment segment. The Symphony System aids in streamlining procedures and offer efficiencies to the surgeon and medical professionals treating patients with complex cervical spine disorders, which includes craniomaxillofacial trauma.

The resorbable fixators devices segment is expected to gain traction owing to the benefits of resorbable fixators, such as faster recovery time and no requirement for follow-up operation to replace the fixator.

The Orthognathic and Dental Surgery type application segment accounted for the highest share of 47.6% in the market, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 354.7 million by the year 2027.

by the year 2027. Increasing health care spending and the geriatric population are some of the other variables that are projected to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgeries over the forecast period. It is also expected that the introduction of technologically developed 3D printing devices used in cranial reconstructive surgeries to expand acceptance would provide this sector with attractive growth opportunities.

North America held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. In the presence of beneficial programs such as the International Society of Craniofacial Surgery and American Society of Craniofacial Surgery, organizing annual symposia for expanding surgeon and patient knowledge of CMF procedures is projected to improve usage levels over the forecast period.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth include DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cranial Flap Fixation Device

CMF Distraction Device

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device

Thoracic Fixation Device

Bone Graft Substitute Device

MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device

CMF Drilling Systems

Mid Face Implant Systems

Patient-Customized Solutions

3D Printing technology Device

Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal Based Implants

Titanium



Other Metal Alloys

Bioabsorbable Material

Polylactic acid (PLA)



Co-polymers



Self reinforcing (SR)

Ceramic Based Implants

Polymers/Biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Distraction Osteogenesis



Others

Plastic Surgery

ENT

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

