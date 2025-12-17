CranioSense Awarded $5.5 Million in Federal Grants to Validate Noninvasive Neurotech

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CranioSense, Inc., a neurotechnology company developing the world's first noninvasive intracranial pressure (ICP) diagnostic and monitoring system, today announced the award of approximately $5.5 million in total non-dilutive funding through the NIH Blueprint MedTech Program and the U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program (JWMRP).

"In over a decade of working to develop Prolonged Casualty Care (PFC) training, doctrine, and equipment, one of the biggest gaps in monitoring critical casualties in austere military and civilian environments has been the inability to effectively track intracranial pressure," said LTC (Ret.) Doug Powell, MD, former PFC consultant to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Surgeon's Directorate. "Noninvasive ICP monitoring has long been considered a 'Holy Grail' of PFC, and CranioSense's work represents a meaningful step toward closing that gap."

Together, these grants fund initiatives that will directly link CranioSense's defense-driven work to its mission of improving brain pressure assessment across all levels of civilian care.

"These awards will support device development and pivotal validation, moving CranioSense decisively toward market launch," said Ryan Myers, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CranioSense. "The Blueprint MedTech and JWMRP programs represent two sides of the same mission: enabling better neurologic care anywhere and everywhere it is needed."

CranioSense's technology uses near-infrared optical sensors and proprietary algorithms to deliver real-time, noninvasive diagnosis of elevated brain pressure. Once FDA-approved, the system will make intracranial pressure assessment as routine as blood pressure measurement, bringing much-needed diagnostic support to emergency departments, where rapid decisions matter most. In the future, the platform will measure additional biomarkers tied to acute and chronic brain health, unlocking AI-driven prediction and decision support to guide clinical care.

Leveraging complementary investments made in the Spring of 2025 by multiple angel investors, Illinois Venture Angels, She's Independent, Heinz Ventures, and Hillside Ventures, the company will continue collaborating with leading clinical and engineering partners to achieve regulatory milestones and prepare for pilot deployment.

About CranioSense

CranioSense, Inc. is a Massachusetts headquartered neurotechnology company developing noninvasive tools to monitor intracranial pressure. Founded in 2023, CranioSense's mission is to make brain pressure monitoring as safe, simple, and universal as blood pressure measurement.

