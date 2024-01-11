Cranium AI Security Platform Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

News provided by

Cranium

11 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide gain access to Cranium AI Security and Trust platform

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranium today announced the availability of the Cranium AI Security and Trust platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Cranium customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The Cranium Platform is a SaaS solution that helps cybersecurity and data science teams understand where AI is impacting their systems, data, or services. Cranium integrates with existing pipelines to inventory and monitor assets in development and in use. Cranium's core benefits include the ability to easily inventory AI assets, to map those assets to pipelines, and to monitor for and alert when adversarial threats are detected. In addition, customers benefit from the Cranium AI Card, an AI Bill of Material, transparency report, and trust mark allowing organizations to easily showcase necessary information about the trustworthiness and compliance of their AI models.

"We're ecstatic to offer Cranium's platform on Azure Marketplace, enabling customers to stay at the forefront of a rapidly changing AI threat and regulatory landscape," said Jonathan Dambrot, Cranium Co-founder and CEO. "The AI revolution is here and we are witnessing explosive growth and adoption of AI around the world. With this revolution, we also see the emergence of new threats to counter and new government regulations to follow. Cranium's platform does the heavy lifting of ensuring AI security and trust, so our customers can focus on what they do best without interrupting their workflows. And, with the global reach of Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we're able to secure the AI revolution on an even-wider scale."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Cranium

Cranium is the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm, enabling organizations to gain visibility, security, and compliance across their AI and GenAI systems. Organizations can map, monitor, and manage their AI/ML environments against adversarial threats without interrupting how teams train, test, and deploy their AI models through its Cranium Enterprise software platform. The Cranium platform also allows organizations to quickly gather and share information about the trustworthiness and compliance of their AI models with their third parties, clients, and regulators. Originally incubated and funded in stealth inside of KPMG Studio, Cranium helps cybersecurity and data science teams understand that AI impacts their systems, data, or services everywhere. Secure your AI at Cranium.AI.

