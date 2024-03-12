Cranium and HGS Partnership Optimizes Business Operations Assurance for End-to-End Trust

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE), a leading and innovative provider of technology solutions and consulting in consumer engagement, digital customer experiences (CX), and business process management (BPM), today announced a strategic partnership with Cranium , the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm, to advance AI trustworthiness and revolutionize digital customer experiences.

Through this unique collaboration, HGS and Cranium provides customers with end-to-end solutions for AI trustworthiness and cybersecurity and risk solutions. By integrating Cranium's AI risk management solutions with HGS's digital-first approach and global delivery capabilities, the two companies empower organizations to navigate the complexities of the AI landscape with confidence and resilience.

"We're at the forefront of an exciting paradigm shift," said Phani Dasari, CISO & Head of Security Services at HGS, reflecting on the new partnership. "In aligning with Cranium AI, we're not just optimizing processes; we're redefining the landscape of business operations assurance. This alliance is about more than innovation—it's a commitment to end-to-end trust and excellence that will resonate with our stakeholders and redefine industry standards."

The Cranium Platform, a SaaS solution that helps cybersecurity and data science teams understand where AI is impacting their systems, data, or services, integrates with existing pipelines to inventory and monitor assets in development and in use. Cranium's core benefits include the ability to easily inventory AI assets, to map those assets to pipelines, and to monitor for and alert when adversarial threats are detected. In addition, customers benefit from the Cranium AI Card, an AI Bill of Materials, transparency report, and trust mark allowing organizations to easily showcase necessary information about the trustworthiness and compliance of their AI models.

"This partnership between Cranium and HGS is a first to market milestone for the industry, bringing the best of breed technologies together to increase visibility and security around AI across an international customer ecosystem," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO of Cranium. "As we continue to accelerate Cranium's innovation in the AI security realm, a partnership with HGS continues our expansion efforts globally."

With rising AI security concerns and a growing emphasis on compliance, the partnership couldn't come at a more pressing time. Set to empower organizations to earn trust and credibility, the partnership can help mitigate the substantial fines and lawsuits that can stem from ignoring AI security and compliance. It's estimated that AI-powered attacks such as deepfakes are predicted to cost businesses over $25 billion annually. From AI governance to risk assessments, maturity, and compliance, HGS enhances Cranium's offerings and ultimately revolutionizes digital customer experiences to be safer and with less risk.

To learn more about this partnership, please visit hgs.cx.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. HGS has 19,354 employees across 32 delivery centers in nine countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2023, HGS had revenues of Rs. 5,006.7 crore (US$ 621.5 million).

Visit https://hgs.cx/ to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

About Cranium

Cranium is the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm, enabling organizations to gain visibility, security, and compliance across their AI and GenAI systems. Organizations can map, monitor, and manage their AI/ML environments against adversarial threats without interrupting how teams train, test, and deploy their AI models through its Cranium Enterprise software platform. The Cranium platform also allows organizations to quickly gather and share information about the trustworthiness and compliance of their AI models with their third parties, clients, and regulators. Cranium helps cybersecurity and data science teams understand that AI impacts their systems, data, or services everywhere. Secure your AI at Cranium.AI.

