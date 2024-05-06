Cranium Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Exposure Management Solution for AI & GenAI

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranium , the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm, today announced it launched Cranium AI Exposure Management, the first exposure management solution to help organizations protect and secure internal and third-party AI solutions. The Cranium Platform features an AI-augmented workflow with a secure LLM architecture paired with proprietary threat intelligence to provide visibility into an AI system, characterize attack surfaces, and assess vulnerabilities in an organization.

"With AI now embedded into all the systems and business processes that make our world work, organizations face a critical dilemma: no one knows if their AI is secure," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO of Cranium. "Add in increasing regulatory pressure and the pace of AI advancement, and risks are rapidly increasing. We're solving these challenges by allowing organizations to gain peace of mind with an industry-first exposure management solution."

Cranium AI Exposure Management empowers organizations to identify vulnerabilities in AI infrastructure, ensuring the security and reliability of machine learning applications and supercharge red-teaming efforts to discover novel threats, inform protection strategies, and harden AI systems against known adversarial tactics and vulnerabilities to help secure AI/LLM development and usage.

Cranium AI Exposure Management enables AI red-teaming in each phase of the OODA loop:

Observe : Map and characterize the AI attack surface. Assess known vulnerabilities. Compare against up-to-the-minute threat intelligence.

: Map and characterize the AI attack surface. Assess known vulnerabilities. Compare against up-to-the-minute threat intelligence. Orient : Gain insights with AI-enhanced business threat modeling against the AI objectives and policies around your business.

: Gain insights with AI-enhanced business threat modeling against the AI objectives and policies around your business. Decide & Act: Empower your organization to analyze and take action on high-priority threats.

As organizations build and consume more AI services, this has opened up a new and growing attack surface and a series of risks for them to manage. Using Cranium's Exposure Management Solution, security teams have unparalleled visibility across the organization's AI ecosystems and insight to take precise and rapid action. Organizations can now foster a security-driven development culture, accelerate AI adoption, and elevate security to meet the pace of innovation.

Key features of Cranium's AI Exposure Management solution include:

Establish a robust framework for safely integrating AI capabilities throughout business operations.

Enhance visibility across AI infrastructure to optimize solution utilization and mitigate risks.

Implement risk mitigation strategies to address vulnerabilities.

Ensure compliance with current and future regulatory standards.

Hold vendors accountable for compliance with evolving standards.

Maintain consistent awareness of AI vulnerabilities to ensure protection against adversarial threats.

Align data handling with privacy regulations to ensure compliance, protect sensitive information, and preserve customer trust.

Provide audit-ready evidence for AI red-teaming activities for compliance with governance surrounding AI technologies.

Automate numerous business functions to cut costs while mitigating AI misuse and brand harm.

Meet the Cranium team at the RSA Conference in San Francisco from May 6-9, 2024. Visit https://www.cranium.ai/meet-us-at-rsa-2024/ to secure your spot. Learn more about Cranium's RSAC events by visiting https://www.cranium.ai/rsa/ .

For more information about Cranium AI Exposure Management, please visit https://www.cranium.ai/ or click here to schedule a demo .

About Cranium

As the foremost enterprise AI security and trust software firm, Cranium empowers organizations to ensure the security and compliance of their AI and GenAI systems. The Cranium Enterprise software platform offers comprehensive solutions for driving visibility, security, and governance across all AI and GenAI environments. Secure your enterprise's AI today with Cranium.AI .

