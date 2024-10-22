Cranium Launches Detect AI as Industry Leading AI Discovery Tool at Scale

New Solution Identifies Internal and Third Party AI Across Entire Network Ecosystem; Enabling Ability to Easily Create AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM)

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranium , the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm, announced today the launch of Detect AI, the industry's first AI discovery tool at scale. With today's launch, Cranium is extending its platform capabilities to include unparalleled visibility and access across an organization's AI instances, which enables security and compliance teams to uncover and label all AI systems within hours, instead of days or weeks.

"Large organizations are integrating AI into thousands of instances within their digital ecosystem. With incoming and existing regulations, we are seeing companies racing to discover and document their AI libraries, models and datasets in order to best understand their risks," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO of Cranium. "With the launch of Detect AI, companies can truly embark on a discovery process at scale and meet current and future AI security compliance regulations and guidelines."

Cranium Detect AI deeply understands an enterprise-scale codebase, unlike standard code analysis tools. The tool uses state-of-the-art Al and deterministic logic to scan and uncover the presence and use of Al libraries, models, and datasets. This allows for more accurate, more profound insights into the code used to build Al systems and the ability to report those elements externally.

A Cranium Fortune 50 life sciences customer used to spend hours in meetings with AI Engineers, or manually combing through repository projects, to identify where their critical AI model development was taking place. Now, enterprise customers are leveraging Cranium Detect AI to save countless hours early in the AI governance and security process.

With Cranium Detect AI's auto-generated AI inventory, Cranium expedites operational governance in large organizations upfront through its end-to-end AI security and trust solution. It gains visibility into its AI systems, identifies risks and vulnerabilities, and demonstrates internal and third-party compliance.

Key Features:

Comprehensive active AI inventory direct from the source.

Automated Version Control Systems (VCS) rate limit detection to ensure no disturbance to organizational workflow.

Full AI visibility for quick reporting on all requested AI systems.

Complete AI inventory for holistic AIBOM building.

About Cranium

As the foremost enterprise AI security and trust software firm, Cranium empowers organizations to ensure the security and compliance of their AI and GenAI systems. The Cranium Enterprise software platform offers comprehensive solutions for driving visibility, security, and governance across all AI and GenAI environments. Secure your enterprise's AI today with Cranium.AI .

