CraniUS Therapeutics Closes $20 Million Series B Round to Advance NeuroPASS™ Platform Towards Future Commercialization

Enabling Direct Therapeutic Access Beyond the Blood-Brain Barrier

BALTIMORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CraniUS Therapeutics LLC, a privately held neurotechnology company, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series B financing to accelerate development of NeuroPASS™, a fully implantable, skull-embedded platform designed to bypass the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and enable targeted drug delivery and monitoring in the brain.

NeuroPASS™ is being developed as a multi-product platform, with an initial roadmap of three complementary products intended to progressively expand therapeutic capability. Together, these devices are intended to evolve cranial implants from passive reconstructive hardware into an active therapeutic interface capable of supporting long-term outpatient care.

CraniUS Therapeutics was founded by Dr. Chad Gordon, a Johns Hopkins neuroplastic surgeon and pioneer of the new surgical field known as Neuroplastic Surgery, who has spent more than 15 years studying and investigating the temporal cranial space as an optimal site for therapeutic delivery. The company was born from a persistent clinical challenge Dr. Gordon encountered in practice: patients with devastating neurological diseases often succumbed not because surgery could not help, but because life-saving medicinal therapies could not reach the brain due to the BBB.

"This is not an incremental advance—it represents a fundamentally new approach to treating neurological disease and brain cancer," said Dr. Gordon, Founder and Executive Chair of CraniUS Therapeutics. "We set out to build a platform that could help address a therapeutic barrier that has limited care for decades."

The Series B financing follows CraniUS's $20 million Series A round in 2022. The Series B includes $19 million from private investors and $1 million in non-dilutive funding from the State of Maryland, bringing total capital raised to approximately $40 million. The new capital is expected to support operations into 2027 and will support regulatory submissions, manufacturing scale-up and product testing towards future commercialization.

CraniUS holds 15 issued domestic patents supporting its platform and long-term product roadmap, as well as numerous international patents.

"Having led large academic health systems and worked at the intersection of care delivery and innovation, we've put robots in operating rooms and AI in radiology suites, but the blood-brain barrier has stubbornly ignored a century of pharmaceutical and medical device innovation, said Dr. Stephen Klasko, a member of the CraniUS board of directors." "NeuroPASS represents exactly the kind of 'why not?' thinking that transforms medicine, not incremental improvement, but a fundamental reimagining of how we access the brain."

About CraniUS Therapeutics CraniUS Therapeutics is a neurotechnology company developing the first fully implantable platform to bypass the blood-brain barrier for long-term, programmable drug delivery. Its flagship device, NeuroPASS™, is designed to transform the treatment landscape for debilitating neurological conditions across multiple disease types by leveraging the temporal skull space. CraniUS Therapeutics is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, and collaborates globally with industry leading experts in neurosurgery, drug delivery, implant design, device engineering, and manufacturing.

Important Regulatory Notice

NeuroPASS™ is an investigational device and has not been approved or cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for clinical use. All described uses are under development and subject to regulatory review.

