Crank Software releases Storyboard 6.0 to help deliver impressive customer experiences on smaller embedded devices

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Crank Software , an innovator in embedded user interface (UI) software and solutions, today released Storyboard 6.0 , the latest version of its industry-leading embedded UI design and development software. Storyboard 6.0 further supports the company's commitment to making it easier and faster to create best-in-class user interfaces across the broadest range of target devices, from resource-constrained MCUs to high-powered MPUs.

"Fuelled by the ever-growing adoption of smartphone technology with seemingly endless performance and capabilities, today's customers have high expectations for modern touchscreen products," said Brian Edmond, President of Crank Software. "We built Storyboard 6.0 to help embedded development teams rise to the challenge of creating experiences that exceed those expectations regardless of the target platform, by simplifying the workflow, providing actionable resource data at design time, and reducing the application footprint."

Storyboard 6.0 was built with scalability and resource management at the forefront, ensuring that teams can build modern UIs that delight customers on budget and on time, and with unprecedented insight into resource usage for highly optimized applications, even on resource-constrained devices.

New features and functionality in 6.0 include:

The integrated Storyboard Lite engine that ensures a reduction in resource footprint

The ability to manage resources with the new Project Metrics view during development, and finely tune deployments with the new Resource Export Configuration

An option to visualize screen modalities at design time with new Design States feature

A new translation workflow for global-ready application development

A standalone compare and merge utility that supports continuous integration and automated workflows

An optimized OpenGL scene graph renderer

Learn more about Storyboard 6.0 at cranksoftware.com/storyboard-6-0 .

About Crank Software

Crank Software is an innovator in embedded user interface (UI) solutions, reducing the time, cost, and complexity of developing UI solutions by enabling designers and developers to work side by side to prototype, validate, and iterate towards the perfect user experience. Driven by the need to create rich and engaging UIs that scale to perform on a variety of platforms, Crank Storyboard and our professional engineering services help teams get to market faster with less frustration, reduced costs, and unmatched performance. To learn more, visit https://www.cranksoftware.com .

