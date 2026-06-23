CrankWheel Expands Sales Enablement Platform to Help Phone-Based Teams Close More Deals in the First Call

CrankWheel Expands Sales Enablement Platform to Unify Remote Selling Workflows

New capabilities integrate screen sharing, consent capture, and e-signatures to help phone-based sales teams close more deals

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrankWheel, a provider of instant, no-download screen sharing and sales enablement tools for phone-based sales teams, today announced a continued expansion of its sales enablement platform, bringing together the full set of capabilities reps need to present, guide, capture consent, record, and follow up, all from a single workflow. The expanded platform is designed to help reps turn more live conversations into completed applications, signed agreements, and closed deals.

For years, remote selling meant little more than basic screen sharing. But the demands on today's sales teams have grown well beyond simply showing a screen. Reps now need to guide buyers through forms, capture compliant consent, complete signatures, and stay engaged with prospects before, during, and after the call. CrankWheel's expanded platform unifies these moments, removing friction for the customer while giving reps the tools to move faster.

"Remote selling has moved far beyond basic screen sharing," said Birta Bjargardottir, COO of CrankWheel. "Today's sales teams need to present, guide, capture consent, complete forms, and follow up with buyers in a way that feels simple for the customer and powerful for the rep. CrankWheel brings those moments together in one workflow, helping teams turn more conversations into completed applications, signed agreements, and closed deals."

At the foundation of the platform is CrankWheel's instant, no-download screen sharing. Reps send a text or email link, and prospects view the rep's screen in seconds. This works across any device, with no apps to install or accounts to create. From there, remote control allows reps to fill in forms while the client watches, or hand control to the client for key fields, turning passive viewing into an assisted buying experience. Secure boundaries keep the process compliant, limiting control to a single browser tab or selected area and ending it the moment the presenter locks the screen or changes focus.

The expanded platform also strengthens CrankWheel's position in regulated industries. Reps can capture Affordable Care Act (ACA) consent and attestation forms during a screen share, with audit-trail data including IP address, phone number, user agent, and timestamps. Electronic signatures (e-signatures) inside a session support telephone sales across health and life insurance, solar, and digital marketing.

Beyond the live call, teams can create screencasts, webcam captures, and meeting recordings, send them as clickable previews, and track playback and engagement. Engagement monitoring lets reps see whether prospects are paying attention so they can adjust in real time. And post-meeting redirects guide viewers to the right next step, whether that's leaving a review, exploring an upsell, or completing a purchase.

Trusted by more than 50,000 users and rated 4.9 on G2, Capterra, and GetApp, CrankWheel continues to help phone-based teams sell more and troubleshoot less.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is sales enablement software for phone-based sales teams?

Sales enablement software helps phone-based sales teams present information, guide customers through applications, capture consent, collect electronic signatures, and follow up after conversations. These tools are designed to reduce friction during the buying process and help sales reps move prospects from an initial conversation to a completed application or signed agreement more efficiently.

How can sales reps help customers complete forms remotely?

Many organizations use assisted selling tools that allow sales reps to guide customers through applications and forms in real time. Depending on the solution, reps can share their screen, fill in information while the customer watches, or provide limited remote control so customers can complete specific fields themselves. This approach can reduce errors, improve completion rates, and create a more guided customer experience.

How does CrankWheel's instant, no-download screen sharing work?

CrankWheel says reps send a text or email link, and prospects can view the rep's screen in seconds on any device. No apps or accounts are required, and reps can use remote control to fill in forms while the client watches or hand control to the client for key fields.

What compliance features does CrankWheel offer for regulated industries?

CrankWheel says reps can capture Affordable Care Act (ACA) consent and attestation forms during a screen share. The session can also include audit-trail data such as IP address, phone number, user agent, and timestamps, and it supports electronic signatures for telephone sales.

About CrankWheel

CrankWheel provides instant, no-download screen sharing and sales enablement tools built for inside sales and telesales teams. Reps can share their screen with any prospect in seconds (regardless of device or technical skill) then guide, capture consent, record, and follow up from one simple workflow. Trusted by more than 50,000 users across industries including insurance, solar, home services, and digital agencies, CrankWheel helps phone-based teams close more deals on the first call. To learn more, visit http://crankwheel.com.

Media Contact:

Birta Bjargardóttir, COO

CrankWheel

[email protected]

SOURCE CrankWheel