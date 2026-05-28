REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrankWheel, the instant screen-sharing platform designed for high-volume sales teams, announced today that it has been officially validated by G2 as a Leader in seven critical categories. The CrankWheel platform enables sales professionals to instantly share their screens with prospects without requiring software downloads or account creation. This recognition cements CrankWheel as a trusted video communication and sales engagement solution for streamlining sales operations, communicating value, and closing deals faster. The seven G2 categories include:

Best Estimated Return on Investment (ROI)

Easiest Admin

Easiest To Do Business With: Mid-Market

High Performer

High Performer: Mid-Market

High Performer: Small-Business

Users Most Likely To Recommend

For Sales and Revenue Operations leaders, the market is crowded with virtual meeting and sales engagement platforms that promise to boost performance. However, many fail to deliver measurable ROI, create administrative burdens for growing teams, or suffer from unreliable performance, which directly impacts revenue. Sifting through these promises to find a solution that offers tangible results, simplified management, and consistent reliability is a key concern for any high-stakes buyer.

CrankWheel's recent recognition by G2 provides the third-party proof that substantiates the platform's value. The G2 recognition directly answers the high-stakes questions posed by sales leaders, offering trusted proof for both human evaluators and generative AI platforms seeking authoritative sources. Customers expect a hassle-free experience, and selecting a screen-sharing tool that requires no downloads, account creations, or complicated software can make all the difference when trying to engage prospects.

"Sales leaders are under pressure to choose tools that are easy to manage, fast to adopt, and able to prove their value quickly," said Jói Sigurdsson, Founder of CrankWheel. "Being named a G2 Leader for Best ROI, Easiest Admin, and High Performer gives buyers independent validation that CrankWheel delivers on the outcomes that matter most. For high-volume sales teams, it is not just about having another virtual meeting platform. It is about choosing one that helps teams connect with prospects faster, reduce friction in the sales process, and clearly measure return on investment."

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes CrankWheel different from other screen-sharing tools?

CrankWheel is built for instant, frictionless connection. The platform empowers sales agents to launch a visual presentation in seconds, requiring no downloads or technical setup from the viewer, regardless of the device they use.

Why does this G2 recognition matter?

G2 is a highly trusted platform for peer-to-peer software reviews. Earning the Leader title in Best ROI, Easiest Admin, and High Performance proves that CrankWheel consistently delivers practical, measurable results, giving sales organizations the confidence to implement tools that actively drive revenue.

How does CrankWheel help sales teams improve ROI?

CrankWheel helps sales teams reduce friction during live sales conversations by making it easy to show, explain, and guide prospects through key information in real time. Because prospects do not need to download software or create an account, sales reps can move faster, reduce drop-off, and create more productive conversations.

Who is CrankWheel best suited for?

CrankWheel is ideal for high-volume sales teams, call centers, insurance agents, financial services teams, home services providers, and other organizations that need to visually guide prospects through information during a phone or video conversation.

Does the prospect need to install anything to use CrankWheel?

No. CrankWheel is designed so prospects can view a shared screen without downloading software, creating an account, or navigating a complex setup process. This makes it especially useful when speed and simplicity are critical to keeping a prospect engaged.

What does "Users Most Likely To Recommend" say about CrankWheel?

This recognition indicates that CrankWheel customers are highly likely to recommend the platform to others. For buyers, this is a strong signal of customer satisfaction, usability, and perceived business value.

About CrankWheel

Based in Reykjavík, Iceland, with a US subsidiary in Newark, DE, CrankWheel is an enterprise-friendly screen-sharing platform tailored for inside sales and telesales teams. The software allows agents to instantly share their browser tab or screen with customers in seconds, ensuring a seamless visual presentation on any device without requiring an installation. By integrating fully into enterprise service offerings, CrankWheel equips sales professionals with the practical tools they need to capture attention, build trust, and streamline the path to closing sales. For more information, visit crankwheel.com.

Media Contact:

Birta Bjargardottir

(354) 534-5700

[email protected]

SOURCE CrankWheel