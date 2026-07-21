CrankWheel Wins the Summer 2026 Leader Award in Screen Sharing Software from SourceForge

Instant, zero-download demo platform for sales teams ranks in the top 5% of products on SourceForge based on recent user reviews; built to convert discovery calls into closed-won deals.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrankWheel, the instant screen-sharing and demo platform built for sales teams, today announced it has won the Summer 2026 Leader Award in Screen Sharing Software from SourceForge, the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website, with nearly 20 million in-market software buyers every month. The award recognizes products with a high volume of recent, outstanding user reviews, placing CrankWheel in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000+ on SourceForge.

For CrankWheel, the recognition reflects a simple mission: help sales reps close the gap between a great discovery call and a signed contract. To earn the award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to rank in the top 5% of all products on SourceForge, a bar that speaks directly to the quality and impact CrankWheel delivers day to day.

"Every award like this comes down to one thing: our users closing more deals," said Birta Bjargardóttir, COO of CrankWheel. "Sales reps win or lose in the gap between a strong discovery call and a signature. CrankWheel exists to shrink that gap. With CrankWheel salespeople can get a prospect into a live demo in seconds, with no downloads and no friction, so momentum never stalls. Being named a SourceForge Leader tells us we're building the right thing, and we're only pushing harder from here."

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is screen sharing important for sales teams?

Screen sharing helps sales teams guide prospects through live product demonstrations, presentations, and proposals in real time. By showing instead of telling, sales reps can answer questions immediately, build trust, and create a more engaging buying experience that can help move deals forward faster.

What should businesses look for in screen sharing software?

Businesses should look for screen sharing software that is easy for prospects to join, works across desktop and mobile devices, requires little or no setup, and provides a reliable viewing experience. Features like instant session sharing, remote control, and engagement insights can also help improve sales conversations and customer interactions.

What is CrankWheel?

CrankWheel is a browser-based screen-sharing and sales engagement platform built for sales, telesales, and support teams. It lets users instantly share their screen during a live conversation by sending a prospect a link via text message or email, without requiring a download, plugin, account, or separate video meeting.

What award did CrankWheel win from SourceForge?

CrankWheel won the Summer 2026 Leader Award in Screen Sharing Software from SourceForge. The award recognizes products with a high volume of recent, outstanding user reviews and placed CrankWheel in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge.

What features does CrankWheel include?

CrankWheel includes several features including instant screen sharing, remote control, and viewer engagement analytics. The platform works across desktop and mobile devices and is designed to remove technical barriers from live sales and support conversations.

About CrankWheel

CrankWheel is a browser-based screen-sharing and sales engagement platform built for sales, telesales, and support teams. It enables users to instantly share their screen during a live conversation by sending a prospect a link via text message or email, without requiring the viewer to download software, install plugins, create an account, or join a separate video meeting. Designed for speed and simplicity, CrankWheel helps teams reduce friction, maintain momentum, and keep prospects engaged during critical customer interactions. The platform works across desktop and mobile devices and includes features such as instant screen sharing, remote control, and viewer engagement analytics. By removing technical barriers from live sales and support conversations, CrankWheel helps organizations create smoother buying experiences, improve responsiveness, and move deals forward faster. For more information, visit https://crankwheel.com.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge features over 100,000 B2B software products across 4000 B2B software categories. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

Media Contact:

Birta Bjargardóttir, COO

CrankWheel

[email protected]

SOURCE CrankWheel