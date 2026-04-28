As sales teams move away from meeting links, downloads, and setup delays, CrankWheel's easy-to-use screen-sharing solutions earn top marks across G2, Software Advice, GetApp, SourceForge, and Capterra, replacing Zoom as the status quo

Key Takeaways

CrankWheel earned a 4.9/5 rating across platforms like G2 and Capterra, making it a top-rated sales engagement and screen-sharing solution.

The CrankWheel platform allows sales reps to share screens instantly via text or email links during live calls, removing the need for software downloads or complex meeting links.

Technical friction in traditional video tools frequently acts as a deal killer, whereas low-friction screen sharing helps maintain momentum and close sales faster.

SMB sales teams are increasingly shifting from scheduled video conferencing tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams toward real-time engagement solutions to better match the pace of modern software buyers.

CrankWheel's real-time engagement tracking lets sales reps see when a sales prospect is actively viewing a presentation, making it easier for them to respond to objections in the moment and keep deals moving toward closing.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrankWheel, the instant screen-sharing platform designed for sales professionals, announced today that it has earned top ratings in 2026 across major software review sites, with a 4.9 out of 5 rating on G2, Software Advice, GetApp, SourceForge, and Capterra. The recognition strengthens CrankWheel's position as a market leader for sales teams looking to share screens instantly during live phone calls without meeting invites, software downloads, or separate video platforms.

The recognition comes as small and medium-sized business (SMB) sales teams look for faster, easier ways to show prospects information during live sales conversations. CrankWheel enables sales representatives to start screen sharing immediately during a live phone conversation by sending a prospect a simple link via text message or email. The platform removes the most common barriers to screen sharing, including workflow interruptions, context switching, and avoidable breaks in buyer attention. By removing extra steps before a presentation can begin, the platform helps reps keep conversations moving at critical points in the sales process.

The ratings reflect a broader shift in sales technology preferences away from traditional video conferencing workflows and toward simpler, real-time sales engagement tools. Tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams can introduce meeting-link friction, setup delays, and download requirements at the exact moment a sales rep is trying to maintain momentum. As buyers increasingly expect a hassle-free experience, sales teams are looking for simpler ways to share information without losing engagement or forcing reps to act as technical support. CrankWheel solves this problem by enabling instant screen sharing during a live phone call, helping sales teams maintain momentum, reduce drop-off, and move prospects more efficiently toward a decision.

"Screen-sharing friction is one of the biggest hidden deal killers in sales," said Birta Bjargardottir, COO at CrankWheel. "Every extra step between a live conversation and showing the prospect what they need to see creates an opportunity for momentum to break down. When sales reps have to send calendar invites, switch platforms, ask buyers to download software, or troubleshoot settings just to share a screen, deals can stall fast."

Beyond instant screen sharing, CrankWheel provides real-time engagement tracking, enabling sales representatives to see exactly when a prospect is paying attention to the presentation. Real-time engagement tracking helps sales reps identify when prospects are actively viewing content, respond to objections in the moment, and focus the conversation on the information most relevant to the buyer. This engagement data allows sales reps to focus on key product features, pricing, or buyer objections in the moment, creating a more transparent and trust-driven sales conversation. Because CrankWheel combines instant screen sharing with live engagement insight during the same phone call, sales teams can resolve questions faster, keep buyers engaged, and shorten the path to closed-won revenue.

"We're seeing a broader shift in how modern sales teams operate. There is less reliance on scheduled meetings and more emphasis on real-time engagement," said Birta Bjargardottir, COO at CrankWheel. "SMB teams, in particular, need tools that match that pace. CrankWheel enables them to deliver high-impact sales experiences without the complication of traditional video platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams."

For more information about CrankWheel, visit https://crankwheel.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it always such a hassle to share my screen during a sales call?

Screen sharing on a sales call is frequently a hassle because most screen-sharing tools are built for scheduled meetings, not for live sales conversations already in progress. Instead of simply showing the prospect what you mean, sales reps often have to pause the call, send a meeting link, wait for the prospect to join, and troubleshoot whatever gets in the way. That added friction can make a simple next step feel more complicated than it should be.

How can I show a sales prospect something right away without turning it into a whole meeting?

The easiest way is to use a screen-sharing tool that lets you send a simple link by text or email while you are already on the phone. That way, the prospect can immediately view what you want to show without scheduling a separate meeting, downloading software, or switching into a more complicated workflow. CrankWheel is built for exactly that kind of real-time sales interaction.

Why do sales calls lose momentum the minute I send a Zoom link?

Sales calls often lose momentum when a Zoom or Microsoft Teams link introduces extra steps at the worst possible time. The prospect has to stop listening, open another tool, figure out how to join, and sometimes deal with settings, permissions, or downloads before seeing anything. That interruption can break the natural flow of the conversation and reduce the chance that the prospect stays engaged long enough to see the value of what is being presented.

What's the easiest way to show my screen to a prospect without making it complicated?

The easiest way is to use a browser-based screen-sharing tool that works instantly from a link. Instead of asking the prospect to install software or join a separate video meeting, the rep can send a link and begin showing the screen right away. CrankWheel is designed to remove common barriers so the rep can keep the conversation moving and focus on the sale rather than troubleshooting technology.

About CrankWheel

CrankWheel is a browser-based screen-sharing and sales engagement platform built for sales, telesales, and support teams. It enables users to instantly share their screen during a live conversation by sending a prospect a link via text message or email, without requiring the viewer to download software, install plugins, create an account, or join a separate video meeting. Designed for speed and simplicity, CrankWheel helps teams reduce friction, maintain momentum, and keep prospects engaged during critical customer interactions. The platform works across desktop and mobile devices and includes features such as instant screen sharing, remote control, and viewer engagement analytics. By removing technical barriers from live sales and support conversations, CrankWheel helps organizations create smoother buying experiences, improve responsiveness, and move deals forward faster. For more information, visit https://crankwheel.com.

Media Contact:

Birta Bjargardóttir

CrankWheel

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE CrankWheel