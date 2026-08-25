CrankWheel Urges Insurance Agencies to Eliminate Sales Technology Friction Ahead of Open Enrollment

Streamlining the digital sales process to maintain momentum and boost conversions during peak season

Key Takeaways

CrankWheel urges insurance agencies to evaluate and optimize their sales technology before the open enrollment period to prevent technical friction from causing lost enrollments during high-volume periods.

Standard collaboration tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams can hinder insurance sales because they often require software downloads or scheduled meetings, which interrupts the flow of spontaneous sales conversations.

Research from Owl Labs indicates that 72% of workers lose time to technical difficulties and that even minor video glitches can negatively impact a consumer's trust in a salesperson.

The CrankWheel platform allows agents to share their screens instantly during an existing phone call by sending a link via text or email, compatible with smartphones, tablets, and computers without requiring downloads.

CrankWheel's COO, Birta Bjargardóttir, argues that insurance agencies that remove technical hurdles and scheduling delays will be better positioned to maintain sales momentum and convert more conversations into completed enrollments.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrankWheel, a browser-based screen sharing platform built for sales teams, is urging insurance agencies to evaluate their sales technology now before open enrollment volume peaks. Open enrollment is one of the most demanding sales periods of the year for insurance agencies. Agencies that fail to remove sales technology friction risk losing enrollments at the very moment a prospect is ready to act.

Open enrollment compresses an enormous amount of sales activity into a short window. Agents handle back-to-back conversations with consumers comparing plans, reviewing benefits, and completing applications.

A five- or ten-minute technology delay does not just affect one customer, it pushes every subsequent appointment behind schedule, reducing the total number of people an agent can help in a day. Agencies that identify and resolve these friction points before call volumes surge will be far better positioned to maintain momentum throughout the season.

"Open enrollment puts enormous pressure on insurance teams to move quickly, but speed means very little if customers get stuck navigating the technology," said Birta Bjargardóttir, COO at CrankWheel. "When someone is ready to compare plans, review coverage, or complete an application, agents should be able to show them exactly what they need to see in that moment. The agencies that prepare now to remove downloads, scheduling delays, and unnecessary technical hurdles will be in a much better position to turn more conversations into completed enrollments."

A core challenge for many agencies is that their current collaboration tools were not designed for insurance sales. Video conferencing and team collaboration platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams were built around scheduled corporate meetings and internal collaboration. Insurance sales conversations operate differently.

A consumer may already be speaking with an agent by phone when a question arises about a plan, a quote, or an application. Requiring that customer to switch communication channels, download software, or join a separate scheduled meeting introduces unnecessary interruption. And during open enrollment, those interruptions are especially costly.

Research supports the urgency of this issue. According to the Owl Labs 2024 State of Hybrid Work report, 72% of workers have lost time due to technical difficulties during virtual meetings. Separately, research published in the journal Nature found that even brief video glitches can negatively affect a viewer's willingness to work with a salesperson. For insurance agents trying to build trust with consumers making complex, high-consideration decisions, technical problems introduce exactly the wrong kind of friction at exactly the wrong moment.

CrankWheel is purpose-built for situations where a salesperson is already on a call and needs to show something immediately. Agents can initiate a screen share during an existing phone conversation and deliver a viewing link by text or email in seconds.

Customers open the link instantly in their browser—no software downloads, no account creation, no scheduling a follow-up meeting. CrankWheel works across smartphones, tablets, and computers, including iOS devices such as iPhones and iPads. Agents can walk customers through quotes, plan comparisons, and enrollment forms in real time, and can enable remote control when a customer needs hands-on assistance completing an application.

The business case is straightforward. Every additional touchpoint between the initial conversation and a completed enrollment creates an opportunity for the process to stall. With CrankWheel's instant screen sharing, an agent can discuss a plan, visually walk through the options, answer questions, and help complete the application.

As digital enrollment experiences become a growing competitive differentiator, agencies that reduce unnecessary steps will convert more conversations into completed applications.

Open enrollment is approaching. Agencies that remove unnecessary technology barriers now will be better positioned to keep agents productive, maintain sales momentum, and close more enrollments. Insurance leaders can learn more about CrankWheel and start a free trial at crankwheel.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is CrankWheel urging insurance agencies to review their sales technology before open enrollment?

CrankWheel says insurance agencies should evaluate sales technology now because open enrollment creates a short, high-volume sales window. According to CrankWheel's COO, Birta Bjargardóttir, removing downloads, scheduling delays, and other technical hurdles can help agents turn more conversations into completed enrollments.

Why are video conferencing tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams not ideal for insurance sales conversations?

CrankWheel says tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams were built for scheduled corporate meetings and internal collaboration, not for live insurance sales calls. In the source content, that mismatch can force customers to switch channels, download software, or join a separate meeting, which adds interruption during open enrollment.

How does CrankWheel support insurance agents during enrollment conversations?

CrankWheel lets agents start screen sharing during an existing phone call and send a viewing link by text or email in seconds. Customers open the link in a browser on smartphones, tablets, computers, or iOS devices, and agents can walk them through quotes, plan comparisons, enrollment forms, and remote control when needed.

Why is reducing enrollment friction valuable for insurance agencies?

Every extra touchpoint between the first conversation and a completed enrollment creates another opportunity for the process to stall. Reducing friction helps agents review plans, answer questions, and guide customers through applications in the same conversation, which can shorten the sales cycle and improve completion rates.

About CrankWheel

CrankWheel provides instant, no-download screen sharing and sales enablement tools built for inside sales and telesales teams. Reps can share their screen with any prospect in seconds (regardless of device or technical skill) then guide, capture consent, record, and follow up from one simple workflow. Trusted by more than 50,000 users across industries including insurance, solar, home services, and digital agencies, CrankWheel helps phone-based teams close more deals on the first call. To learn more, visit http://crankwheel.com.

Media Contact:

Birta Bjargardóttir, COO

[email protected]

SOURCE CrankWheel