Crash Adams on Spotify's Indie All Stars & New Music Friday Selections. Indie Pop Single "Astronauts" with Emotional 80's Vibe, Out Now

LODZ, Poland, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are so many "astronauts" in the world, they may know it or not, but eventually they will achieve everything they've wanted out of their time on earth. It will be hard, and they will be considered different from those who aren't astronauts. But in the end, the view of earth is greatest from outer space.

Crash Adams - Astronauts CD Cover Crash Adams

Musically, Crash Adams' album is inspired by sounds that spoke to band members while growing up, and what feelings helped to shape their lives. There are many hidden messages in their brand that will be revealed throughout their journey. Crash Adams want their sound to be more of a feeling than a genre, and that's what they're striving to keep.

For Fans Of: M83, The 1975, Tame Impala

CRASH ADAMS - ASTRONAUTS

Release Date – 3rd of May 2019

ABOUT CRASH ADAMS

Members: CRASH - Rafaele Massarelli, ADAMS – Vince Sasso

Location: Toronto, Canada

I'm Crash and my partner is Adams. We're childhood friends who have been surrounded by music for our entire lives. I began producing at a young age while Adams played guitar. My uncle has been running a studio since before we were born so growing up we were lucky enough to use it whenever we wanted.

We produce, write, perform, mix and master all of our music. Our goal is to make you feel nostalgic, yet inspired. We'd say we're pretty retro but also pop, we believe we remain unique. We have so much music finished and we're going to release it one by one.

ACCOLADES / PRESS ACCLAIM

Notable Playlists:

Spotify: New Music Friday Canada

Spotify: Indie All Stars

Spotify: Fresh Finds: Poptronix

Mr Shades (Youtube Music Video)

Astronauts has been added to over 200 playlists (obviously a lot of them have been small)

Features:

- Born Music: http://www.bornmusiconline.com/podcast/crash-adams-takes-off-in-retro-smash-astronauts/

- It's All Indie: http://www.itsallindie.com/2019/05/crash-adams-unveils-latest-single.html

- Lost In the Manor: http://www.lostinthemanor.co.uk/blog/crashadams/musosoup/reviews

- Alternative Addiction: http://www.alternativeaddiction.com/AANewsArticle/aa-indie-song-of-the-day-crash-adams

- AnR Factory: https://www.anrfactory.com/synth-pop-meets-indie-with-crash-adams-debut-single-astronauts/

