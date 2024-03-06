Crash Champions Acquires Regional MSO Performance Collision Centers

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, the fastest-growing founder-led operator of high-quality automotive collision repair centers in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Performance Collision Centers and its nine locations across Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia. The acquisition officially closed Friday (March 1), with operations transitioning immediately to Crash Champions.

"This acquisition represents tremendous positive momentum as we welcome a proven organization to Crash Champions," said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. "The Performance Collision Centers team and its nine locations have a strong legacy of delivering consistent, high-quality repair service across the Southeast. We look forward to the great value they will add as we continue forward in our strategic growth plan."

With the acquisition, Crash Champions expands its overall national network to more than 625 locations in 37 states across the U.S. It also adds a lineup of nine high-quality repair centers that have consistently garnered certifications from many of the nation's top automotive manufacturers.

"We are extremely proud of the legacy Performance Collision has created by delivering best-in-class quality and service to our customers across the Southeast," said Michael Sifen, owner of Performance Collision Centers. "It speaks volumes about our team to join Matt Ebert and the premier founder-led MSO in the industry. I'm confident that this next chapter will provide our team and customers with exponential opportunities."

With 25 years of experience delivering reliable collision repair service, Crash Champions provides customers a written lifetime warranty on all repair work valid at any of its locations nationwide. Crash Champions is also a trusted collision repair team with many of the top automotive insurance providers.

For more information and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com and watch Crash Champions' story here. Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit www.crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process.

ABOUT CRASH CHAMPIONS

Crash Champions is the largest founder led multi-shop operator (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 625 state-of-the-art repair centers in 37 states across the U.S. The company was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran Matt Ebert, a 2023 Winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award. For more information, and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com.

Media Contact:

Gaffney Bennett PR

Crash@GBPR.com





SOURCE Crash Champions