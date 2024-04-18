Crash Champions Appoints Automotive Industry Veteran Barrett Callaghan to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, one of the largest founder-led operators of high-quality automotive collision repair centers in the U.S., today announced the appointment of automotive industry veteran Barrett Callaghan to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Callaghan brings two decades of industry experience to Crash Champions from his current role as the Global Head of Markets and Customer Success for Shift Technology and his previous work as Executive Vice President of Markets and Customer Success at CCC Intelligent Solutions ("CCC").

"The Crash Champions leadership team is proud to welcome Mr. Callaghan to the Board," said Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions. "We believe Barrett Callaghan is a proven industry thought-leader who has spent his career developing and delivering data-driven insights at the intersection of the automotive and insurance markets."

In his current role with Shift Technology, Callaghan is helping lead AI-powered decision-making solutions that benefit global insurance clients and their customers. At CCC, he led the strategic growth for insurance, automotive and OEM markets.

"The evolution of the Crash Champions brand is a remarkable testament to Matt and his team," said Mr. Callaghan. "I am proud to join the Board and look forward to partnering with the experienced leadership team."

"We are excited to welcome Barrett and look forward to partnering with him as we continue to scale Crash Champions to build a national collision repair platform," said José E. Feliciano, Chairman of Crash Champions' Board of Directors and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake, and Colin Leonard, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake.

Crash Champions operates more than 630 high-quality collision repair centers in 37 states and Washington D.C., and is the only national founder-led multi-shop operator (MSO) in the industry.

