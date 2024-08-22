Crash Champions Appoints Seth Ingall as Chief Legal Officer

Ingall served more than 35 years at GEICO in various leadership capacities, including SVP & Chief Legal Officer as well as SVP & Chief Claims Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, one of the largest founder-led operators of high-quality automotive collision repair centers in the U.S., today announced the appointment of longtime insurance industry executive Seth Ingall as the organization's Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. Ingall brings more than 35 years of industry experience to the position, most recently serving as Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer at GEICO. He was previously Senior Vice President & Chief Claims Officer, a position he held from 2013-17.

Seth Ingall, Chief Legal Officer at Crash Champions.

"We are proud to welcome Mr. Ingall to the executive leadership team and look forward to the value he will bring as we continue to execute our mission and vision to build the industry's premier collision repair organization," said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert.

As Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Ingall will serve in the capacity of General Counsel and lead the organization's internal legal team. Today, Crash Champions operates a lineup of more than 650 high-quality collision repair centers in 37 states and Washington D.C.

"The historic growth and evolution of Crash Champions into an industry-leading collision repair organization is well documented, and it's an honor to join the team," said Mr. Ingall. "I look forward to working alongside Matt and the executive leadership team as we continue delivering a premier collision repair experience to our customers and carrier partners."

Across 35-plus years at GEICO, Mr. Ingall also held the positions of Regional Vice President (2007-13), and Vice President of Claims (2005-2017). Additionally, he has served on the Board of Directors for six different industry associations throughout his esteemed career.

ABOUT CRASH CHAMPIONS

Crash Champions is one of the largest founder-led multi-shop operators (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 650 state-of-the-art repair centers in 37 states across the U.S. The company was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran Matt Ebert, a 2023 Winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award. For more information, and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com.

