Crash Champions Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, one of the nation's fastest-growing founder-led collision repair service providers, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Crash Champions. This year, 77% of team members said Crash Champions is a 'great place to work' – 20 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Crash Champions stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"At Crash Champions, our vision is simple – We Champion People," said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. "This is a people business. Whether we are serving our customers in a time of need by restoring their vehicle or building a world-class culture that provides an opportunity to build a real career, everything we do is about putting People First. We're thrilled to earn a Great Place To Work certification and consider it a reflection of the culture that our team members reinforce every day."

Crash Champions operates a leading lineup of more than 650 high-quality collision repair centers in 38 states and Washington D.C.

For more information about Crash Champions and to find a local repair center, visit https://www.crashchampions.com. The company is always looking for aspiring professionals to grow its team. To learn more about career opportunities at Crash Champions and the professional development programs it offers, visit https://careers.crashchampions.com.

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is one of the largest founder-led multi-shop operators (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 650 state-of-the-art repair centers across 38 states — including Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified repair centers. The company was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran Matt Ebert, a 2023 Winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award.

Crash Champions is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. For more information and to locate a local repair center, visit https://www.crashchampions.com . Industry professionals interested in career opportunities at Crash Champions are encouraged to visit https://careers.crashchampions.com.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Crash Champions