Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line; Acquires Florida's Mitchell Collision Repair

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, one of the fastest-growing founder-led operators of high-quality collision repair centers in the U.S., today announced the continued expansion of its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network.

The announcement follows the organization's successful acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O' Lakes and Belleview, Florida, which together boast certifications from several luxury and EV manufacturers. The acquisition finalized on Friday (May 31), with operations transitioning to Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified effective immediately.

"We are proud to continue accelerating our lineup of OEM and EV-certified repair centers," said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. "It's important to meet this demand, and the strategic acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair not only expands the Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified brand in a key market, but it continues to elevate the experience of our customers and business partners."

Crash Champions now operates a footprint of 57 locations across the Sunshine State, complementing its national network of more than 640 repair centers in 37 states and Washington DC.

"The Mitchell Collision Repair team has built a well-earned reputation for exceptional quality and a commitment to personal service for customers across South Marion County," said DJ Mitchell, Owner of Mitchell Collision Repair. "We are incredibly proud to join the growing Crash Champions organization, one of the most reputable brands in our industry. It was important for us in this process to trust a founder-led team with a passion for quality collision repair service. This move will provide unrivaled benefits to our loyal customers and team members."

With 25 years of serving motorists across the country, Crash Champions backs all work with a written lifetime warranty and is a trusted name among many of the top automotive insurance providers.

For more information and to locate a repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com and watch Crash Champions' story here. Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit www.crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process.

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is one of the largest founder-led multi-shop operators (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 640 state-of-the-art repair centers in 37 states across the U.S. Crash Champions was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran Matt Ebert, a 2023 Winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award. The organization employs more than 10,000 team members across both the Crash Champions Collision Repair Team and Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified brands. For more information, and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

