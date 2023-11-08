Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year® National Awards

08 Nov, 2023

08 Nov, 2023, 10:05 ET

Crash Champions Founder and CEO will appear as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year®
National Awards on November 11

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, one of the industry's fastest-growing collision repair service providers, and the largest founder-led multi-shop operator (MSO) in the U.S, will appear as a finalist at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards gala on November 11, presented at the Strategic Growth Forum®, in Palm Springs, California.       

This honor follows Ebert's selection as a winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June. A visionary industry-leader, Ebert has built Crash Champions from a single Chicago-based collision repair center into a trusted coast-to-coast brand, operating more than 610 high-quality repair centers in 37 states across the United States.

"Being named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards finalist is a tremendous honor and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our entire Crash Champions team," said Ebert. "Representing the Midwest, where our journey began, is something that I take immense pride in as we continue to innovate, elevate industry standards, and serve our communities with excellence and integrity."

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Gaffney Bennett PR at [email protected]

Supplemental Information:       
EY Program: The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has been celebrating the ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses for nearly four decades. Founded in 1986, the program has recognized more than 10,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US and has expanded to nearly 60 countries globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those regional award winners compete for national recognition the following November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner then goes on to represent the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition the following June.               

Matt Ebert: Matt Ebert is the visionary founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crash Champions. A passionate industry entrepreneur, Ebert founded the company in 1999 as a single local repair center and has grown the brand into the third largest multi-shop operator (MSO) in the U.S.

Today, Crash Champions serves customers at more than 610 locations in 37 states as the largest founder-led MSO in the country. Under his leadership, Crash Champions has attracted investment from some of the world's leading private equity firms, including a recent investment by Clearlake Capital Group in 2022.

Since founding the company as New Lennox Auto Body and rebranding to Crash Champions in 2014, Ebert has remained steadfast in building a fiercely independent and operationally-centric company that promotes ownership and opportunity for its team members and operators.

In 2022, Crash Champions experienced a transformational year of growth in which the organization added more than 400 locations to its footprint – including the historic acquisition of Service King Collision. That same year, Ebert was named the MSO Executive of the Year by leading industry publication Bodyshop Business.

In 2023, Ebert was named a winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur Of the Year Award.

Ebert is passionate about being the industry's Employer of Choice and has implemented several innovative internal programs to promote a dynamic culture, team member success, and professional development.

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is the largest founder led multi-shop operator (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 610 state-of-the-art repair centers in 37 states across the U.S. The company was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran and 2022 MSO Executive of the Year, Matt Ebert. Crash Champions is a proud Level One Partner of the National Auto Body Council®. For more information, and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com.  

SOURCE Crash Champions

