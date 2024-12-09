Crash Champions Presents $200,000 to Collision Engineering at 11th Annual Charity Golf Outing

DANA POINT, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crash Champions Collision Repair Team today proudly announced a $200,000 contribution to Collision Engineering, presented at the organization's Charity Golf Outing. The presentation marked the capstone of Crash Champions' 11th annual signature fundraising event, which brings together hundreds of collision repair industry professionals, vendors, and partners to raise funds for deserving non-profit organizations.

Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert presents a gift of $200,000 to Collision Engineering raised at the company’s 2024 Charity Golf Outing (Dec. 5) in Dana Point, California.

The 2024 Golf Outing, which took place Dec. 5 at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, California, marked the event's first contribution to Collision Engineering as part of Crash Champions' growing commitment to support the organization.

Co-founded by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Collision Engineering was created in 2020 to proactively address the technician shortage by fostering collaboration between education and industry to develop a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals who are well-equipped to perform proper and safe vehicle repairs.

"The entire Collision Engineering team, along with our network of partner schools, instructors and students, are so grateful for the generosity of Crash Champions and all the collision repair industry partners who contributed to this incredible donation," said Mary Mahoney, vice president at Enterprise Mobility. "Enterprise Mobility has a huge stake in the health of the automotive repair industry and is committed to doing our part to invest in its success. But we absolutely cannot do it alone. Contributions like this one exemplify the importance of industry partners coming together to address the global technician shortage and develop the next generation of collision repair professionals."

The $200,000 gift is the single largest donation in the 11-year history of the Crash Champions Charity Golf Outing. Funds were raised through participation in the golf outing along with a corresponding auction and direct contributions by participants.

"At Crash Champions, our vision statement is 'We Champion People', and this event symbolizes just how the industry can come together to make a significant positive impact for an organization that is committed to investing in young people," said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. "Collision Engineering's program is inspiring and training the next generation of technicians by connecting them with forward-thinking colleges and a hands-on apprenticeship model that prepares them for a successful career. We're proud to support their team and are grateful for the hundreds of partners and vendors who made this event a tremendous success."

To learn more about the Collision Engineering program and its network of partner colleges across the U.S. visit www.beacollisionengineer.com.

Crash Champions operates a leading lineup of more than 650 high-quality collision repair centers in 37 states across the U.S. To learn more about the company and explore career opportunities, visit www.crashchampions.com, www.careers.crashchampions.com today.

ABOUT CRASH CHAMPIONS

As one of the fastest growing and most exciting brands in the industry, Crash Champions is the largest founder-led multi-shop operator (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S. The company services customers at more than 650 state-of-the-art repair centers in 37 states across the U.S. Crash Champions was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by Matt Ebert, an industry veteran and 2023 Winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award. For more information, and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com. For career opportunities, visit careers.crashchampions.com.

ABOUT COLLISION ENGINEERING

The Collision Engineering program is an immersive apprenticeship training model aimed at developing a new generation of highly skilled, motivated and passionate collision repair professionals. Partnering with schools across the country, the Collision Engineering program facilitates an innovative and holistic training approach that brings together industry and education to provide sustainable pathways to rewarding careers in the industry. Participants in the Collision Engineering program benefit from a combination of industry-defined courses, certifications and hands-on training that enables them to build their knowledge while accelerating their careers.

