Crate & Barrel and Athena Calderone Reimagine Hit Collaboration with Second Home Collection

The new assortment of furniture, decor and textiles includes never-before-seen pieces and gives new form to best-sellers from the partners' first collection

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel unveils its second collaboration with interior designer, author and entertaining expert, Athena Calderone. The new collection showcases Athena's evolved aesthetic, inspired by her new Tribeca home, through pieces that honor refined, elegant forms. Influenced by timeless silhouettes and rich color palettes of the 1930s, the collection includes over 90 elevated pieces of furniture, decor and textiles.

Athena Calderone x Crate & Barrel Collection

"The success of the first collection and the desire to create again together with Athena and her vision led us to this second chapter of our partnership" said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel. "We leaned on the craftsmanship of our artisans around the world to design a timeless collection of classics, built with quality and materials to last a lifetime."

By mixing materials, playing with geometry and highlighting moody hues, the collection meets the elegance of the 1930s with contemporary flair. Evocative of the Art Deco movement, The Onirique Metal & Alabaster Lamp leans into geometry, a key characteristic of the period, with its pyramidal shade in a delicate alabaster paired with a blackened metal base. This collection revisits beloved pieces from the first collaboration, enhancing the designs with new colors and forms. Best-selling products such as the Rodin Bench have been reimagined into a Dining Chair , while the Le Tuco Grande is a scaled up version of the original chair, introducing a new colorway with a deep mushroom hue.

"We look to all our brand partners to broaden reach and foster innovation through their unique lens and perspectives," said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel. "Following our successful first collection with Athena, we knew we wanted to extend this partnership to bring customers new designs with purpose, as well as to build on best-sellers."

"The historic design and renovation of my Tribeca home became a catalyst for my evolution as a designer," says Athena Calderone. "I have loved working with the Crate & Barrel team to explore this shift in my personal style and create timeless designs that will live on in people's homes for years to come."

Athena Calderone for Crate & Barrel will be sold exclusively at Crate & Barrel. Beginning October 15, customers can shop the collection on the Crate & Barrel IOS app and in-stores and online at on crateandbarrel.com/athena October 17.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us .

About Athena Calderone

Internationally recognized as a trusted authority in food, design, and style, Athena Calderone is celebrated for her impeccable eye and refined aesthetic. As the creative and founder behind multimedia brand, EyeSwoon , and integrative design studio, Studio Athena Calderone , she seamlessly blends culinary, interior design, and immersive gatherings to offer a cohesive vision of modern living. Her ability to craft inspiring environments that evoke emotion is unparalleled. Athena has the ability to share her aesthetic in an accessible way—taking the guesswork out of where to source, how to style, and what to cook, which has earned her a devoted following. With a deep understanding of textures, flavors, and visual harmony, Athena continues to inspire her elevated audience through curated experiences, product design, and two best-selling monographs—Cook Beautiful and Live Beautiful. Her expertise is sought after by global luxury brands, where she serves as a creative director and curator, solidifying her status as a leading voice in lifestyle curation.

SOURCE Crate & Barrel