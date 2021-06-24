Crate & Barrel and CB2 Launch Professional-Level, Inspirational Design Services and Tools

All resulting in a unique design package aimed to fit the needs of the customer's space, function, and individual style. Consumers can also seamlessly access self-service tools like creating a mood board, measuring guides, free swatches or get quick questions answered via chat with a designer.

"There is nothing more rewarding than working with a customer through their design journey," said Crate & Barrel Holdings CEO Janet Hayes. "We are thrilled about the new, professional-grade tools and services we have launched that are unparalleled in the marketplace. These tools, combined with the exceptional service of our team of highly trained stylists, make having a professionally designed interior 100% attainable to our entire customer base."

Starting today, all Crate & Barrel and CB2 customers can engage with these free services virtually, at home, or in-store for any design needs or questions. Whether you are moving to a new home, transitioning to a big kid room or redesigning your favorite reading nook, the expanded design services cater to projects big and small. For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/interior-design/ or www.cb2.com/cb2interiors

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com , www.crateandbarrel.com/kids/ and www.cb2.com .

SOURCE Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.crateandbarrel.com

