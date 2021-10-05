Crate & Barrel and Leanne Ford Reimagine Hit Collaboration with New Fall and Holiday Collection

Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel starting Oct. 5, the latest iteration of the Leanne Ford for Crate & Barrel collection draws inspiration across generations as well as Ford's personal journey from Los Angeles, CA back to her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. The collection incorporates new styles that are inviting in a comfortable, yet modern and design-forward way like the Adia White Wood Platform Queen Bed and Aya Farmhouse Table.

"We were super inspired by the ride with Leanne the first time around and we were thrilled to see that feeling carry through all the way to our customers, who welcomed the collection with joy into their homes," said Crate & Barrel's Vice President of Product Design, Sebastian Brauer. "So, we decided to carry our collaboration forward by adding layers to extend the existing line of favorites and also translate it into a cozy Fall aesthetic that blends modern country with romance, Leanne's language, and signature Crate & Barrel style."

The Fall items offer a fresh take on modern rustic style to give any home an inviting warmth with textures and patterns. The first-ever Leanne Ford for Crate & Barrel holiday capsule collection draws on whimsical holiday cheer with bold metallics and unique decor inspired by how Leanne herself decorates and entertains for the holidays.

"You have no idea how thrilled I am to announce my follow up collection with Crate & Barrel inspired by my move out of the big city. Crate & Barrel is beyond a dream to work with," said designer Leanne Ford. "All I can say is I can't wait to get these pieces into my own home and projects. And I can't wait to see them in yours."

Available now exclusively at Crate & Barrel, both online at crateandbarrel.com and in stores, the Leanne Ford for Crate & Barrel Collection features 89 new products with prices starting at $9.95. Along with these new items, favorites from Leanne's Spring 2020 and Fall 2020 collaborations with Crate & Barrel will continue to be available both in stores and online. Customers can use the Crate & Barrel Design Desk services available online and in-stores to help envision the Leanne Ford for Crate & Barrel Collections in their homes.

Designer members of Crate & Barrel's Trade Program will have access to this collection as part of the brand's commercial assortment. To learn more about a membership with Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. Trade Program please visit https://www.crateandbarrel.com/trade-program/ .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

About Leanne Ford

Leanne Ford is an American interior designer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ford gained national attention for the 1907 schoolhouse turned home that she restored and designed in her hometown. It was this first personal project where she established the "white on white" signature aesthetic she's now known for. She is currently the star, along with her brother and contractor Steve Ford, of Restored by the Fords on HGTV, which follows the siblings as they turn some of Pittsburgh's most dated buildings into magazine-worthy homes. In February 2020, she revealed an exclusive partnership with Crate and Barrel, the sole carrier of her first-ever collection of furniture, decor and bedding. For more information, visit www.leanneford.com .

SOURCE Crate and Barrel