Crate & Barrel and Molly Baz Bring a Refreshing, Colorful Splash to The Kitchen

The exclusive collection presents kitchen and entertaining necessities like cookware, storage, and serving pieces

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel launches its first-ever collaboration with Molly Baz, chef and best-selling cookbook author known for bringing an easy, laid back touch to cooking and entertaining. The collaboration is designed to bring Molly's fun approach to cooking through her new collection of utensils, entertaining essentials and her signature crossback apron.

Molly Baz for Crate & Barrel

"We are always looking to bring customers a fresh perspective, and collaborations are a great way to do that," says Alicia Waters, Executive Vice President, Crate & Barrel. "We share Molly's mission to help people love their time in the kitchen and this collaboration delivers on that in a playful way."

"When you enter the kitchen, you should feel inspired to create and Molly Baz is the perfect partner to design a line of kitchen and entertaining essentials that motivates you to do just that and with a high dose of joy and fun," says Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel. "Just like her bright recipes and entertaining tips, this new collection is a lively addition to the kitchen, with bold pops of color and uniquely modern shapes and textures."

Inspired by her laid-back style of entertaining, the collection highlights modern, multi-functional pieces for hosting a large crowd or brightening an everyday dinner for one. Co-designed with Crate & Barrel, Molly and her husband, spatial and furniture designer, Ben Willett, the collection draws inspiration from 20th century European design influences as well as their modern California lifestyle. Design aside, the pieces are all function-first. The Salt Cellar was designed to be left open while cooking, drawing inspiration from Molly's liberal use of kosher salt. Similarly, The Anything Tower draws from her love of iconic seafood towers at restaurants, perfect for serving guests, and can be taken apart for storage.

"Designing this line of product in collaboration with the team at Crate and Barrel has been nothing short of a dream come true," says Molly Baz. "I hope that the collection brings good design, even better vibes and a whole lot of joy to kitchens all across the nation."

The collection includes nearly 60 new pieces, starting at $9.95 and will be sold exclusively at Crate & Barrel. Customers can shop in stores and online beginning May 4 at www.crateandbarrel.com/MollyBaz.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise

About Molly Baz

Molly Baz is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author (Cook This Book (2021) More is More (Fall 2023)), recipe developer, and video host whose number one goal in life is to convince the world that cooking is fun, and not that hard to do if you're properly set up. When she's not writing books, Molly hosts a subscription digital recipe club, The Club, where she drops new recipes weekly for her fans. When she's not doing that, you can find her at home sipping on a glass of Drink This Wine (that's her natural wine company!) in her butter-colored kitchen while filming her hit YouTube series Hit The Kitch, a casual, never too-serious but always educational cooking show. Molly lives in Los Angeles with her husband.

SOURCE Crate & Barrel